More snow to hit Nova Scotia during midweek storm: Environment Canada

Another wallop of winter weather is tracking towards Nova Scotia, according to Environment Canada.

In a special weather statement issued Monday morning, the national weather forecaster says there’s potential for 15 to 30 centimetres of snow to hit certain regions of the province.

The storm is expected to develop Wednesday morning, according to Environment Canada, and persist into the evening.

Environment Canada says it’s currently too soon to provide specific details on exactly how much snow will fall, but strong winds will create reduced visibility.

Additional information will be provided as the details become more certain.

The weather statement comes on the heels of a Sunday storm that caused a variety of impacts, including a WestJet plane sliding off the runway at Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

There were no injuries, but the 172 passengers and seven crew members had to be transported from the plane to the terminal building.

There were several other flight delays and cancellations as a result of Sunday’s storm.

Good morning, operations are starting to normalize this AM following yesterday’s weather event, which affected NS and other parts of Eastern Canada. Pls check the status of your flight with your airline or https://t.co/4JiMvOfB8c before making your way to the airport. — Halifax Stanfield (@HfxStanfield) January 6, 2020

Over 1,000 Nova Scotia Power customers were left in the dark as a result of the storm. As of Monday morning, 758 of those customers remain off the grid.

According to Environment Canada, snowfall totals reached up to 35 centimetres in Sydney. That resulted in all schools in the Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education district being cancelled for the day.

[name/] School is cancelled today for all students of the CBVRCE and Regional Offices will open at 10:30 a.m. — CB-VRCE_NS (@CBVRCE_NS) January 6, 2020

Registration scheduled for Monday night for Adult Evening classes is rescheduled for Tuesday the 7th 5:30 to 8:00 pm — CB-VRCE_NS (@CBVRCE_NS) January 6, 2020

Cape Breton University also was forced to cancel classes for the morning. The school says the status of afternoon classes will be announced by 11 a.m.