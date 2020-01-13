Menu

Weather

All of Nova Scotia under special weather statement for Thursday, 10-15 cm of snow expected

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted January 13, 2020 4:25 pm
Global News Morning Forecast: January 13
WATCH: Alyse Hand gives us the weather forecast for the Maritimes.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for all of Nova Scotia.

According to the national weather forecaster, an intensifying low pressure system approaching from New England is expected to bring 10 to 15 centimetres of snow on Thursday.

READ MORE: Heavy snow forces closure of all public schools in Nova Scotia

Wind gusts are expected to reach 70 km/h or higher, with wave heights potentially reaching six metres or higher.

“Winds will possibly reach or exceed warning criteria, especially over eastern regions and Cape Breton Island Thursday night into Friday,” the special weather statement reads.

“High waves and storm surge will affect the southern Gulf of St. Lawrence and Cape Breton Island on Friday.

“This, combined with a run of spring tides, may cause flooding and overwash on north facing shorelines of the province. especially for the eastern mainland and Cape Breton.”

Friday afternoon will see another high tide, but with a reduced chance of flooding, according to Environment Canada.

Heavy snow blankets Nova Scotia, prompts widespread closures
Heavy snow blankets Nova Scotia, prompts widespread closures

The agency adds that the maximum storm surge for some areas is 60 centimetres or higher.

READ MORE: More snow to hit Nova Scotia during midweek storm: Environment Canada

Environment Canada is asking the public to monitor alerts and forecasts issued in the days to come.

