All of Nova Scotia under special weather statement for Thursday, 10-15 cm of snow expected

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for all of Nova Scotia.

According to the national weather forecaster, an intensifying low pressure system approaching from New England is expected to bring 10 to 15 centimetres of snow on Thursday.

Wind gusts are expected to reach 70 km/h or higher, with wave heights potentially reaching six metres or higher.

“Winds will possibly reach or exceed warning criteria, especially over eastern regions and Cape Breton Island Thursday night into Friday,” the special weather statement reads.

“High waves and storm surge will affect the southern Gulf of St. Lawrence and Cape Breton Island on Friday.

“This, combined with a run of spring tides, may cause flooding and overwash on north facing shorelines of the province. especially for the eastern mainland and Cape Breton.” Tweet This

Friday afternoon will see another high tide, but with a reduced chance of flooding, according to Environment Canada.

The agency adds that the maximum storm surge for some areas is 60 centimetres or higher.

Environment Canada is asking the public to monitor alerts and forecasts issued in the days to come.