Ontario creating scholarships to honour of victims of Iran plane crash

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Ontario is creating 57 new post-secondary scholarships to honour the victims of the Iran plane crash that left no survivors last week.

Premier Doug Ford says in a statement that a new government fund will disperse $10,000 scholarships in memory of each of the 57 Canadian victims of the Ukraine International Airlines crash.

Over a dozen Ontario post-secondary institutions lost students or faculty when the plane was mistakenly shot down near Tehran last Wednesday.

Ford – who is to formally announce the scholarships at a news conference Thursday morning – says the scholarships will be established for the start of the 2021-2022 academic year.

The province says criteria for the scholarships will be based on academic merit and financial need, and recipients will be determined in consultation with the schools and families of the victims.

Story continues below advertisement

Universities and colleges across Canada have been holding memorial events over the past week to remember the students and faculty who died in the crash.

3:43 How you can help the Canadian victims of the Iran Plane Crash How you can help the Canadian victims of the Iran Plane Crash