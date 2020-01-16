Menu

Canada

Ontario creating scholarships to honour of victims of Iran plane crash

By Shawn Jeffords The Canadian Press
Posted January 16, 2020 6:55 am
People attend a Toronto vigil for those killed in the crash of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752.
People attend a Toronto vigil for those killed in the crash of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752. EPA/WARREN TODA

TORONTO – Ontario is creating 57 new post-secondary scholarships to honour the victims of the Iran plane crash that left no survivors last week.

Premier Doug Ford says in a statement that a new government fund will disperse $10,000 scholarships in memory of each of the 57 Canadian victims of the Ukraine International Airlines crash.

Over a dozen Ontario post-secondary institutions lost students or faculty when the plane was mistakenly shot down near Tehran last Wednesday.

READ MORE: Families of Iran plane crash victims meet Ontario premier, foreign affairs minister

Ford – who is to formally announce the scholarships at a news conference Thursday morning – says the scholarships will be established for the start of the 2021-2022 academic year.

The province says criteria for the scholarships will be based on academic merit and financial need, and recipients will be determined in consultation with the schools and families of the victims.

Story continues below advertisement

Universities and colleges across Canada have been holding memorial events over the past week to remember the students and faculty who died in the crash.

How you can help the Canadian victims of the Iran Plane Crash
© 2020 The Canadian Press
OntarioDoug FordEducationIran Plane crashPremier Doug Fordiran plane crash victimsUkraine International Airlines CrashOntario ScholarshipOntario Scholarship Iran Plane Crash Victims
