London, Ont. and area under snow squall watch

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted January 15, 2020 4:01 pm
Environment Canada says Londoners can expect snow squalls and local blowing snow beginning Thursday afternoon.
Environment Canada says Londoners can expect snow squalls and local blowing snow beginning Thursday afternoon. Global News

After a few mild days in the London area, the snow is getting ready to return.

Environment Canada issued a snow squall watch at 3:21 p.m. Wednesday for several regions in southwestern Ontario, including London.

The national weather agency says Londoners should expect snow squalls and local blowing snow Thursday afternoon and Thursday night.

READ MORE: City offers tips to help Londoners ensure homes are winter-ready

Up to 10 centimetres of snowfall can be expected by Thursday evening with an additional 10 centimetres possible overnight thanks to cold northwesterly winds in the wake of a weak low pressure system.

Blowing snow may come with the snow squalls, which could impact traffic and visibility.

Environment Canada predicts the snow squalls will weaken by Friday morning.

