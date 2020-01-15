London, Ont. and area under snow squall watch

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

After a few mild days in the London area, the snow is getting ready to return.

Environment Canada issued a snow squall watch at 3:21 p.m. Wednesday for several regions in southwestern Ontario, including London.

The national weather agency says Londoners should expect snow squalls and local blowing snow Thursday afternoon and Thursday night.

Up to 10 centimetres of snowfall can be expected by Thursday evening with an additional 10 centimetres possible overnight thanks to cold northwesterly winds in the wake of a weak low pressure system.

Blowing snow may come with the snow squalls, which could impact traffic and visibility.

Environment Canada predicts the snow squalls will weaken by Friday morning.

Story continues below advertisement