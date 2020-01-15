Menu

Crime

Man charged in connection with 20 laundry room break-ins in Halifax

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted January 15, 2020 1:19 pm
.
. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Gene J. Puskar

A 40-year-old man is facing charges in connection with 20 break-and-enters into apartment building laundry rooms over the past two months.

READ MORE: Man arrested after standoff with police in Cape Breton

Halifax Regional Police say the break-ins happened at laundry rooms in the Clayton Park and Fairview areas.

“Investigators gathered evidence that led them to believe that one person was responsible for the incidents,” police said in a news release Wednesday.

Glen Russell Harnish was arrested at around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday in the first block of the Bedford Highway.

READ MORE: Teen taken to hospital after shooting in Dartmouth, police say

He’s scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Wednesday to face 20 counts of break and enter, 21 counts of possession of break-in instruments, and 37 counts of breach of court orders.

