Man charged in connection with 20 laundry room break-ins in Halifax

A 40-year-old man is facing charges in connection with 20 break-and-enters into apartment building laundry rooms over the past two months.

Halifax Regional Police say the break-ins happened at laundry rooms in the Clayton Park and Fairview areas.

“Investigators gathered evidence that led them to believe that one person was responsible for the incidents,” police said in a news release Wednesday.

Glen Russell Harnish was arrested at around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday in the first block of the Bedford Highway.

He’s scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Wednesday to face 20 counts of break and enter, 21 counts of possession of break-in instruments, and 37 counts of breach of court orders.

