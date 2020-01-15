OPP seeking 2 suspects after money reportedly stolen from Kinmount vending machine

Send this page to someone via email

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects following a reported theft in Kinmount last week.

Police say an officer responded to a call from a business on Kawartha Lakes Road 121 on Jan. 10 in the village of Kinmount, about 80 kilometres north of Peterborough. OPP say a vending machine on the property was damaged and funds were reportedly removed.

On Wednesday, police released surveillance images of the two suspects.

OPP are investigating the reported theft of funds from a vending machine at a business in Kinmount. City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

Anyone having information on this incident or any others is asked to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be reported anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or going online.

