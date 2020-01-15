Menu

Montreal to get more snow in time for Thursday morning commute

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted January 15, 2020 9:52 am
After a messy cocktail of freezing rain and snow, more winter weather is the on the way for parts of southern Quebec.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Montreal, Gatineau, the Eastern Townships, Vaudreuil-Soulanges and the Richelieu Valley.

Those areas could see up to 15 centimetres of snow beginning at midnight and intensifying early Thursday in time for the morning commute.

READ MORE: Montreal’s snow-removal operations to start Monday night after winter storm

“Driving conditions will be hazardous during morning rush hour Thursday in Montreal and its suburbs,” said the weather agency.

The blast of winter weather could also bring blowing snow to affected regions, according to Environment Canada.

In Montreal, snow-removal operations are still underway from last weekend’s storm. Jean-François Parenteau, the city’s executive committee member responsible for citizen services, called the city’s decision a preventive measure since 11 centimetres of sleet and ice fell.

While 65 per cent of snow removal is complete as of Wednesday morning, the city is asking drivers to be mindful of parking restrictions.

READ MORE: Wet winter storm brings power outages, messy roads to Quebec

