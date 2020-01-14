Felicity Huffman’s daughter lands TV role following college scandal

Send this page to someone via email

Sophia Macy will be entering The Twilight Zone.

The daughter of Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy will appear in an episode of Jordan Peele’s anthology series.

Macy, 19, will star in an episode titled “Among the Untrodden,” according to an announcement on Season 2 casting for the CBS All Access series.

Macy announced the news on Instagram, writing: “Been wanting to talk about this for a MINUTE! I’m so so grateful @abbiehern_ I love you and I love acting with you 🖤🤍 #twilightzone #cbsallaccess.”

In addition to Macy, CBS also announced the following actors will appear in Season 2: Abbie Hern, Morena Baccarin, Colman Domingo, Jenna Elfman, Ethan Embry, Tony Hale, Tavi Gevinson, Gillian Jacobs, Christopher Meloni, Joel McHale, Billy Porter, Daniel Sunjata and Jimmi Simpson.

Peele’s The Twilight Zone will include 10 episodes in its second season.

Macy was at the centre of her mother’s involvement in the college admissions scandal.

Huffman was the first parent to be sentenced in the college admissions scandal after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud.

Last September, a federal judge in Boston sentenced Huffman to 14 days in prison, a $30,000 fine, 250 hours of community service and a year’s probation after she pleaded guilty to fraud and conspiracy for paying an admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her daughter’s SAT answers.

In a letter last fall seeking leniency from the court, Huffman said she engaged in the scheme after her daughter’s dreams of going to college and pursuing an acting career were jeopardized by her low math score.

According to Huffman, Macy was unaware of her mother’s actions and confronted her after it emerged, saying: “Why didn’t you believe in me?”

The 56-year-old actress tearfully apologized at her sentencing.

“I was frightened. I was stupid, and I was so wrong,” Huffman said.

“I am deeply sorry to the students, parents, colleges, and universities who have been impacted by my actions,” she added. “I am sorry to my daughter Sophia, my daughter Georgia, and I am sorry to my husband Bill. I have betrayed them all.

“I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions,” she said in an emailed statement.

“I want to apologize to them and, especially, to the students who work hard every day to get into college and to their parents, who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly. My daughter knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her.

“This transgression toward her and the public I will carry for the rest of my life. My desire to help my daughter is no excuse to break the law or engage in dishonesty.”

Authorities said Macy got a bump of 400 points from her earlier score on the PSAT, a practice version of the SAT.

Prosecutors have not said to which colleges her daughter applied with the fraudulent SAT score. Huffman’s husband, who stars in the series Shameless, was not charged.

Huffman was released from prison on Oct. 25 after serving 11 days of her initial 14-day sentence.

Huffman was set to be released from the Federal Correctional Institution on Sunday, Oct. 27.

According to a prison official, Huffman was released on a Friday, as is normal policy for inmates who are set to be released on weekends.

Huffman and her husband also have another daughter, Georgia, who is 17.

Season 2 of The Twilight Zone will be available exclusively on CBS All Access in 2020.

— With files from the Associated Press