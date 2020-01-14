Menu

Canada

Grand River Transit strike averted by 11th-hour deal between Waterloo Region, Unifor

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 14, 2020 7:20 am
A Grand River Transit bus travelling eastbound on King Street West beside the Grand River Hospital ION LRT station in Kitchener.
A Grand River Transit bus travelling eastbound on King Street West beside the Grand River Hospital ION LRT station in Kitchener. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A Grand River Transit strike was averted just ahead of a midnight deadline on Monday.

Waterloo Region announced it had reached a deal with Unifor, the union representing Grand River Transit employees, on Monday night.

READ MORE: Talks continue between Grand River Transit, Unifor as strike looms

“This new collective agreement addresses the top concerns of members and ensures that the buses will be on the road Tuesday morning,” Unifor president Jerry Dias said in a statement.

The union had a strike mandate at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, although earlier in the day, Dias had said bus drivers would not walk off the job until 2 a.m.

The two sides had been in negotiations on a new deal since October.

READ MORE: Region, Unifor to meet throughout weekend in hopes avoiding Grand River Transit strike

There were talks held all weekend and throughout Monday in an effort to reach a deal.

Story continues below advertisement

The deal will still need to be ratified by the union before it becomes official. Members are scheduled to vote on whether to approve the deal on Sunday.

