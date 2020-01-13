Menu

Crime

Hamilton police searching for suspect in connection with Stoney Creek apartment robbery

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted January 13, 2020 5:58 pm
Hamilton police are investigating a robbery in Stoney Creek.
Hamilton police are investigating a robbery in Stoney Creek. Doug Gamey / Global News

Hamilton police are asking for the public’s help after an elderly woman was robbed in her Stoney Creek apartment.

Police say the woman answered her door at 28 King Street West Saturday afternoon and a man pushed his way inside, causing her to fall to the ground.

The man allegedly stole the victim’s black and white purse before fleeing the apartment on foot.

Police say the woman was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The suspect is described as clean-shaven and white, five-feet-four-inches tall and 35 to 45 years old, with a medium build.

The suspect is also described as wearing large prescription glasses, dark clothing and a small black toque.

Police believe this was a random incident and the victim was not targeted.

