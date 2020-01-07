Menu

Crime

Two suspects in custody, one suspect outstanding in violent Hamilton convenience store robbery

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted January 7, 2020 5:12 pm
Police were called to the Extra Variety Store on Cannon Street East between Gage Avenue North and Ottawa Street North shortly after 10 p.m. on New Year's Eve. Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton police have arrested two suspects and are looking for a third in connection with a robbery at an east-end convenience store.

Investigators say three suspects took merchandise and stabbed the cashier multiple times.

The cashier was reportedly taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Hamilton police seek suspect in violent New Year’s Eve robbery

Shortly after issuing an arrest warrant for one of the suspects on Monday, police found him on Wentworth Street North and arrested him.

Police say a second suspect was arrested earlier in the investigation, while he was getting into a vehicle on St. Andrew’s Drive on Jan. 3.

Story continues below advertisement

Grayson Robert Aylesworth, 21, of Hamilton has been charged with robbery, disguise with intent and assault causing bodily harm. Sheldon Burkholder, 22, of Hamilton is also charged with robbery and assault causing bodily harm.

Both suspects remain in custody with their bail opposed.

A third suspect is still wanted by police, who are asking anyone with information to contact Hamilton Police BEAR Unit Investigators Sgt. Frank DeVuono at 905-546-8937 or Det. Sgt. Andrea Torrie at -905-546-2991, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

