Hamilton police seek suspect in violent New Year’s Eve robbery

Hamilton police have issued a warrant for a man wanted in connection with a violent robbery at a convenience store on New Year’s Eve.

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. on Dec. 31, when police say three suspects robbed the Extra Variety Store on Cannon Street East between Gage Avenue North and Ottawa Street North.

According to police, the cashier was stabbed multiple times and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have identified 21-year-old Grayson Robert Aylesworth of no fixed address as one of the suspects. He’s charged with robbery, disguise with intent and assault causing bodily harm.

Police say he is known to stay at local shelters and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees him is urged not to approach him but to call 911.

Those with information can also contact Hamilton Police BEAR Unit Investigators Sergeant Frank DeVuono at 905-546-8937 or Detective Sergeant Andrea Torrie at -905-546-2991, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).