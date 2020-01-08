Hamilton police make another arrest in connection with high-end jacket thefts

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police have arrested another teen in connection with a string of high-end jacket thefts in the city.

A 17-year-old male, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with five counts of robbery.

He is expected to appear at Hamilton’s John Sopinka Courthouse on Wednesday.

Yesterday, investigators arrested two 18-year-old men in connection with a coat theft involving a weapon in downtown Hamilton on Dec. 23. Mohammed Shokri and Shoib Abdulla are facing numerous charges, including robbery.

On Monday evening, police responded to two robberies in the city, the first in the area of James Street North and Rebecca Street, the second near Pier 8.

Police tell Global News they are still looking for suspects in those two incidents.

Story continues below advertisement

In all cases, investigators say Canada Goose and Moose Knuckle brand jackets are targeted.

Police say the investigation remains open and are asking anyone with information to call the Central Criminal Investigation Division at 905-546-3833 or email doleniuk@hamiltonpolice.on.ca.

2:51 Hamilton police release top 10 absurd 911 calls for 2019 Hamilton police release top 10 absurd 911 calls for 2019