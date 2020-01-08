Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Hamilton police make another arrest in connection with high-end jacket thefts

By Diana Weeks Global News
Posted January 8, 2020 4:44 pm
Police arrest another suspect in rash of high-end winter coat thefts in Hamilton .
Police arrest another suspect in rash of high-end winter coat thefts in Hamilton . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim

Hamilton police have arrested another teen in connection with a string of high-end jacket thefts in the city.

A 17-year-old male, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with five counts of robbery.

He is expected to appear at Hamilton’s John Sopinka Courthouse on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Hamilton Police make arrests in high-end winter coat thefts

Yesterday, investigators arrested two 18-year-old men in connection with a coat theft involving a weapon in downtown Hamilton on Dec. 23. Mohammed Shokri and Shoib Abdulla are facing numerous charges, including robbery.

On Monday evening, police responded to two robberies in the city, the first in the area of James Street North and Rebecca Street, the second near Pier 8.

Police tell Global News they are still looking for suspects in those two incidents.

Story continues below advertisement

In all cases, investigators say Canada Goose and Moose Knuckle brand jackets are targeted.

Police say the investigation remains open and are asking anyone with information to call the Central Criminal Investigation Division at 905-546-3833 or email doleniuk@hamiltonpolice.on.ca.

Hamilton police release top 10 absurd 911 calls for 2019
Hamilton police release top 10 absurd 911 calls for 2019
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HamiltonRobberyHamilton PoliceHamOntYouth Criminal Justice ActJames Streetteens chargedpier 8Canada Goose coatmoose knucklescoat theftexpensive coathigh end coats
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.