Oscars vintage gowns: The glitz and glamour of red carpets past

Send this page to someone via email

If there’s one thing that stands the test of time, it’s a love for fashion.

As the industry’s biggest stars prepare for the 2020 Academy Awards on Feb. 9, we’re looking back at some of the best in vintage Oscar gowns worn by old Hollywood icons like Elizabeth Taylor, Audrey Hepburn and Julie Andrews to talent-du-jour like Nicole Kidman and Julia Roberts.

READ MORE: Celine Dion to Justin Bieber: Best and worst dressed celebrities of 2019

Here, we round up some of the all-time best in vintage red-carpet Oscars outfits.

Halle Berry

Berry won the Oscar for her role in Monster’s Ball, and she wore one of the most talked-about gowns in Oscars history — this maroon gown by Elie Saab.

Story continues below advertisement

Halle Berry takes home the Best Actress Oscar for ‘Monster’s Ball’ at the 2001 Academy Awards. Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

Kidman made a statement in a mustard yellow satin Christian Dior dress at the 1997 Academy Awards.

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise attend the 69th Annual Academy Awards in 1997. Getty Images

Julia Roberts

Roberts took home her first Oscar at the 2001 Academy Awards, dazzling in a black-and-white vintage Valentino gown.

Story continues below advertisement

Julia Roberts holds up her award for her role in ‘Erin Brockovich’ at the 73rd Academy Awards. Getty Images

READ MORE: American Music Awards 2019: Best and worst dressed stars on the red carpet

Elizabeth Hurley

Hurley wore a white sparkly vintage Versace gown for the 1995 Academy Awards.

Elizabeth Hurley attends the Academy Awards in 1995. Getty Images

Sophia Loren

The famed Italian actor wore a stunning evening gown with a feather collar for the Academy Awards in 1963.

Story continues below advertisement

Italian actor Sophia Loren attends the 35th Academy Awards. Getty Images

Diana Ross

Ross shone bright on stage in a strapped glitter gown while performing during the 57th Academy Awards.

Diana Ross performed at the 1985 Oscars. Getty Images

READ MORE: ‘We would slash the fabric’: Fashion’s harmful habit of destroying unsold clothes

At the 54th Academy Awards, Ross dazzled in a glittering red gown and accessorized with a long, white fur shawl.

Story continues below advertisement

Diana Ross and Ernest Thompson arrived together at the 54th Academy Awards. Getty Images

Joan Crawford

Crawford took home her first and only Oscar in 1946 for her role in Mildred Pierce, but she also attended the awards presentation in 1963, looking very old Hollywood glam.

Greer Garson, Maximilian Schell, Joan Crawford and Burt Lancaster pose with their Oscars at the Academy Awards in 1963. Getty Images

READ MORE: From Beyonce to Lady Gaga: The biggest fashion moments of the decade

Elizabeth Taylor

Taylor won her first Oscar for her role in Butterfield 8 in 1961. She wore a yellow-and-white floral gown, paired with elbow-length gloves, for the event.

Story continues below advertisement

British-born actor Elizabeth Taylor wins the Oscar for best actress in director Daniel Mann’s film, ‘Butterfield 8,’ in 1961. Getty Images

The iconic actor stunned in a white embroidered swoop-neck gown at the 1992 Academy Awards.

Paul Newman and Elizabeth Taylor pose during the 64th Annual Academy Awards. Getty Images

A year later, she stunned in a bright yellow V-neck belted gown and matching heels for the occasion.

Elizabeth Taylor wears a yellow gown to the 1993 Academy Awards. Getty Images

READ MORE: ‘Fast Fashion’: environmental impacts and what you can do as a consumer

Bette Davis

Davis dazzled in a gown that featured a feathered collar for her second Academy Awards presentation in 1939.

Story continues below advertisement

American film stars Spencer Tracy and Bette Davis accept their statuettes at the 1939 Academy Awards. They won the Best Actor and Best Actress Oscars for ‘Boys Town’ and ‘Jezebel’ respectively. Getty Images

Posing with Marlon Brando at the 1955 Academy Awards presentation, Davis wore an off-the-shoulder gown and a pointed doge’s hat.

American actors Marlon Brando and Bette Davis smile together backstage at the Academy Awards. Brando holds the Oscar statuette he won for Best Actor for ‘On the Waterfront.’ Getty Images

READ MORE: ‘Here we go again’: Oscar nominations slammed over lack of diversity

Ava Gardner

Ava Gardner wore a tiara and silver evening gown for the Oscars in 1960. She was only nominated once for an Academy Award, for her role in Mogambo.

Story continues below advertisement

Ava Gardner attending the Academy Awards in 1960. Getty Images

Jayne Mansfield

Mansfield posed alongside Cleo Moore at the Academy Awards in 1956. She wore an embroidered floor-length dress, pulled together with a velvet bow around her waist.

Cleo Moore and Jayne Mansfield pose together at the 28th Oscars. Getty Images

Grace Kelly

Kelly was the picture of old Hollywood glam in a spaghetti-strap baby blue slip dress at the Academy Awards ceremony in 1955. She won the best actress Oscar for her role in the film The Country Girl.

Story continues below advertisement

American actors Grace Kelly and William Holden attend the 27th Academy Awards ceremony. Grace Kelly won the best actress Oscar for the movie ‘The Country Girl.’ Getty Images

READ MORE: 2020 Oscar nominations: Here’s your full list of Academy Award nominees

The following year, Kelly was notably more covered up at the 28th Academy Award presentations. She left the next day for her wedding to Prince Rainier in Monaco. This marked her last appearance in Hollywood.

Grace Kelly makes her last public appearance in Hollywood as she attends the 28th annual Academy Award presentations before her wedding to Prince Rainier. Getty Images

Julie Andrews

For Andrews’ first and only Academy Award win for her performance in Mary Poppins, she wore a square-neck sunshine yellow dress.

Story continues below advertisement

Julie Andrews won Best Actress at the 37th Academy Awards. Getty Images

Three years later in 1968, Andrews attended the Oscars again, this time wearing a perfectly on-trend black gown boasting billowing sheer sleeves, a velvet high neck and a full taffeta skirt. She wasn’t nominated, but she starred in Star!.

Julie Andrews posing during the 40th Academy Awards. Getty Images

Audrey Hepburn

Hepburn rushed from her hit Broadway play Ondine to receive the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in Roman Holiday in 1954. She wore a vintage Givenchy gown.

Story continues below advertisement

Audrey Hepburn wins Best Actress at the 1954 Academy Awards. Getty Images

Hepburn typically wore the same silhouette and angelic hues of white and cream, often with floral embroidery. She went with a plain white floor-length gown in 1965, the year she was nominated for her role in My Fair Lady.

Audrey Hepburn, star of the film ‘My Fair Lady’, attends the 37th Academy Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. Getty Images

Barbra Streisand

Streisand won the Oscar for Best Actress in Funny Girl. That same year, Katharine Hepburn also won Best Actress, a rare split decision. Her sheer coordinating outfit was scandalous for the time.

Story continues below advertisement

Barbra Streisand attends the 1969 Academy Awards. Getty Images

—

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca