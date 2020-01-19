Oscars vintage gowns: The glitz and glamour of red carpets past

If there’s one thing that stands the test of time, it’s a love for fashion.
As the industry’s biggest stars prepare for the 2020 Academy Awards on Feb. 9, we’re looking back at some of the best in vintage Oscar gowns worn by old Hollywood icons like Elizabeth Taylor, Audrey Hepburn and Julie Andrews to talent-du-jour like Nicole Kidman and Julia Roberts.
READ MORE: Celine Dion to Justin Bieber: Best and worst dressed celebrities of 2019
Here, we round up some of the all-time best in vintage red-carpet Oscars outfits.
Halle Berry
Berry won the Oscar for her role in Monster’s Ball, and she wore one of the most talked-about gowns in Oscars history — this maroon gown by Elie Saab.
Nicole Kidman
Kidman made a statement in a mustard yellow satin Christian Dior dress at the 1997 Academy Awards.
Julia Roberts
Roberts took home her first Oscar at the 2001 Academy Awards, dazzling in a black-and-white vintage Valentino gown.
READ MORE: American Music Awards 2019: Best and worst dressed stars on the red carpet
Elizabeth Hurley
Hurley wore a white sparkly vintage Versace gown for the 1995 Academy Awards.
Sophia Loren
The famed Italian actor wore a stunning evening gown with a feather collar for the Academy Awards in 1963.
Diana Ross
Ross shone bright on stage in a strapped glitter gown while performing during the 57th Academy Awards.
READ MORE: ‘We would slash the fabric’: Fashion’s harmful habit of destroying unsold clothes
At the 54th Academy Awards, Ross dazzled in a glittering red gown and accessorized with a long, white fur shawl.
Joan Crawford
Crawford took home her first and only Oscar in 1946 for her role in Mildred Pierce, but she also attended the awards presentation in 1963, looking very old Hollywood glam.
READ MORE: From Beyonce to Lady Gaga: The biggest fashion moments of the decade
Elizabeth Taylor
Taylor won her first Oscar for her role in Butterfield 8 in 1961. She wore a yellow-and-white floral gown, paired with elbow-length gloves, for the event.
The iconic actor stunned in a white embroidered swoop-neck gown at the 1992 Academy Awards.
A year later, she stunned in a bright yellow V-neck belted gown and matching heels for the occasion.
READ MORE: ‘Fast Fashion’: environmental impacts and what you can do as a consumer
Bette Davis
Davis dazzled in a gown that featured a feathered collar for her second Academy Awards presentation in 1939.
Posing with Marlon Brando at the 1955 Academy Awards presentation, Davis wore an off-the-shoulder gown and a pointed doge’s hat.
READ MORE: ‘Here we go again’: Oscar nominations slammed over lack of diversity
Ava Gardner
Ava Gardner wore a tiara and silver evening gown for the Oscars in 1960. She was only nominated once for an Academy Award, for her role in Mogambo.
Jayne Mansfield
Mansfield posed alongside Cleo Moore at the Academy Awards in 1956. She wore an embroidered floor-length dress, pulled together with a velvet bow around her waist.
Grace Kelly
Kelly was the picture of old Hollywood glam in a spaghetti-strap baby blue slip dress at the Academy Awards ceremony in 1955. She won the best actress Oscar for her role in the film The Country Girl.
READ MORE: 2020 Oscar nominations: Here’s your full list of Academy Award nominees
The following year, Kelly was notably more covered up at the 28th Academy Award presentations. She left the next day for her wedding to Prince Rainier in Monaco. This marked her last appearance in Hollywood.
Julie Andrews
For Andrews’ first and only Academy Award win for her performance in Mary Poppins, she wore a square-neck sunshine yellow dress.
Three years later in 1968, Andrews attended the Oscars again, this time wearing a perfectly on-trend black gown boasting billowing sheer sleeves, a velvet high neck and a full taffeta skirt. She wasn’t nominated, but she starred in Star!.
Audrey Hepburn
Hepburn rushed from her hit Broadway play Ondine to receive the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in Roman Holiday in 1954. She wore a vintage Givenchy gown.
Hepburn typically wore the same silhouette and angelic hues of white and cream, often with floral embroidery. She went with a plain white floor-length gown in 1965, the year she was nominated for her role in My Fair Lady.
Barbra Streisand
Streisand won the Oscar for Best Actress in Funny Girl. That same year, Katharine Hepburn also won Best Actress, a rare split decision. Her sheer coordinating outfit was scandalous for the time.
—
COMMENTS