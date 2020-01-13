2020 Oscar nominations: Here’s your full list of Academy Award nominees

The biggest night in Hollywood is almost here: The 2020 Oscars.
On Monday morning, the nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards are to be announced by actors John Cho (Harold & Kumar) and Issa Rae (Insecure) at the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater.
For the third time in Oscars history and the second year in a row, there will be no host at the ceremony.
“Together with the Academy we have decided there will be no traditional host again this year, repeating what worked for us last year: huge entertainment value, big musical numbers, big comedy, and star power,” said ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke last week.
The 92nd Academy Awards ceremony takes place on Sunday, Feb. 9 — the earliest the awards show has ever aired — with the red carpet show starting up at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.
The Oscars will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories around the world.
Find the complete list of the 2020 Oscar nominees in all the major categories, below. (The nominees will be updated as they’re announced.)
Best Picture
Best Actress
Best Actor
Best Supporting Actress
Best Supporting Actor
Directing
Film Editing
Foreign Language Film
Original Score
Original Song
READ MORE: ‘Lizzie McGuire’ reboot put on hold as showrunner exits
Production Design
Visual Effects
Adapted Screenplay
Original Screenplay
Animated Feature Film
Animated Short Film
Live-Action Short Film
Cinematography
Costume Design
Makeup and Hairstyling
Documentary Feature
Documentary Short Subject
Sound Editing
Sound Mixing
—
COMMENTS