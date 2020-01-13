2020 Oscar nominations: Here’s your full list of Academy Award nominees

Send this page to someone via email

The biggest night in Hollywood is almost here: The 2020 Oscars.

On Monday morning, the nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards are to be announced by actors John Cho (Harold & Kumar) and Issa Rae (Insecure) at the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater.

For the third time in Oscars history and the second year in a row, there will be no host at the ceremony.



“Together with the Academy we have decided there will be no traditional host again this year, repeating what worked for us last year: huge entertainment value, big musical numbers, big comedy, and star power,” said ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke last week.

The 92nd Academy Awards ceremony takes place on Sunday, Feb. 9 — the earliest the awards show has ever aired — with the red carpet show starting up at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

Story continues below advertisement

The Oscars will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories around the world.

Find the complete list of the 2020 Oscar nominees in all the major categories, below. (The nominees will be updated as they’re announced.)

Best Picture

Best Actress

Best Actor

Best Supporting Actress

Best Supporting Actor

Directing

Film Editing

Foreign Language Film

Original Score

Original Song

READ MORE: ‘Lizzie McGuire’ reboot put on hold as showrunner exits

Production Design

Visual Effects

Adapted Screenplay

Original Screenplay

Animated Feature Film

Animated Short Film

Live-Action Short Film

Cinematography

Costume Design

Makeup and Hairstyling

Documentary Feature

Documentary Short Subject

Sound Editing

Sound Mixing

—

Story continues below advertisement

3:43 Sangita Patel of ‘ET Canada’ breaks down the 2020 Golden Globes Sangita Patel of ‘ET Canada’ breaks down the 2020 Golden Globes