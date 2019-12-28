Celine Dion to Justin Bieber: Best and worst dressed celebrities of 2019

Send this page to someone via email

You win some, you lose some.

Some of the world’s most cherished celebrities spent the year showing off their sartorial best (and worst) on the red carpet, on the street and in everyday life.

From breakout singer Lizzo to the fashionably “elevated” Michael B. Jordan, from British royalty Prince William to Canadian royalty Shawn Mendes, the roster of fashion stars didn’t leave fans wanting for much.

READ MORE: American Music Awards 2019: Best and worst dressed stars on the red carpet

However, not everyone succeeded in wowing the crowd. Justin Bieber‘s over sized sweatsuits and beanies just didn’t cut it for us, and Heidi Klum‘s typically stylish self fell short with off-trend silhouettes and a disappointingly terrifying Halloween costume.

Story continues below advertisement

Below, we round up some of our favourite (and not so favourite) dressed celebs in 2019.

Best Dressed

Lizzo

The powerhouse singer had a lot to celebrate this year: releasing her hit album Cuz I Love You, winning Time’s Entertainer of the Year and performing at the MTV Video Music Awards, for starters. Her style, with the help of stylist Marko Monroe, has been just as big as her personality in 2019 — including the teeny-tiny bag she carried with her at the Grammy Awards.

Lizzo attended the 2019 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. Photo by Canadian Press

Lizzo attended the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards held at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Photo by Canadian Press

Lizzo attended the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 15, 2019 in Santa Monica, Calif. Photo by Canadian Press

Lizzo attended the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2019 in New York. Photo by Canadian Press

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga has always been known for her rule-bending style, but the leading lady really shone in classic Hollywood glam this year while promoting her breakout film A Star Is Born. Gaga, along with her stylist Frederic Aspiras, crafted some iconic looks as she made New York City her catwalk in the lead-up to the film’s release. Plus, she wore not one but three looks at the Met Gala.

Story continues below advertisement

Lady Gaga attended the 2019 Costume Institute Benefit Gala celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion. Photo by Canadian Press

Lady Gaga walked the red carpet at the 91st Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, Calif., on Feb. 24, 2019. Photo by Canadian Press

Lady Gaga attended the 61st Annual Grammy Awards held at Staples Center on Feb. 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif. Photo by Canadian Press

Lady Gaga attended the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at Hotel Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles on Jan. 6, 2019. Photo by Canadian Press

Regina King

It was a big year for King, who took home her first-ever Academy Award for her powerful role in If Beale Street Could Talk and she starred in the critically acclaimed series Watchmen. Her style has been described by her stylists as rich, powerful and timeless, and we’d have to agree.

Story continues below advertisement

Regina King walked the red carpet at the 91st Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, Calif., Feb. 24, 2019. Photo by Canadian Press

Regina King attended the HBO’s ‘Watchmen’ Los Angeles premiere held at the ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome. Photo by Canadian Press

Regina King posed on the red carpet prior to the 11th Annual Governors Awards at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, Calif., on Oct. 27, 2019. Photo by Canadian Press

Regina King attended the 2019 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. Photo by Canadian Press

Celine Dion

The Canadian chanteuse released her 12th studio album, Courage, this year and had jaw-dropping fashion looks to take with her on tour. She’s had incredible style for decades, but 2019 was really her revival, from Dion’s campy Met Gala look by Oscar de la Renta to her show-stopping creations while on the Fashion Week circuit.

Story continues below advertisement

Celine Dion attended the 2019 Costume Institute Benefit Gala celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion. Photo by Canadian Press

Celine Dion attended the Ronald van der Kemp show as part of Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019-20 on Jan. 23, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo by Canadian Press

Celine Dion attended the Alexandre Vauthier show as part Paris Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019-20 in Paris, France on July 2, 2019. Photo by Canadian Press

Celine Dion attended the Valentino show during the Paris Fashion Week on July 3, 2019. Photo by Canadian Press

Zendaya

The multi-hyphenate Zendaya had a noteworthy year with the release of her TV show Euphoria. As such, she’s effortlessly climbed the red-carpet ranks — with the help of stylist Law Roach, who also styles Dion — to become unquestionably one of Hollywood’s most fashionable young stars.

Story continues below advertisement

Zendaya arrived for the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif., on Sept. 22, 2019. Photo by Canadian Press

Zendaya Coleman attended Save the Children’s Centennial Gala: Changing the World for Children at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in New York. Photo by Canadian Press

Zendaya Coleman attended the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards held at Barker Hanger on Nov. 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, Calif. Photo by Canadian Press

Zendaya Coleman attended at the ELLE Women in Hollywood celebration held at the Four Seasons Beverly Hills. Photo by Canadian Press

Michael B. Jordan

Stylist Ade Samuel describes Jordan’s style simply as “elevated.” In most red-carpet appearances, the Black Panther star can be spotted wearing classic masculine silhouettes with a little something extra, like an embroidered coat or a flashy, floral shoe. Wearing trendsetting designers like Off-White, a streetwear brand by Louis Vuitton’s Virgil Abloh, Jordan has set the standard high for men in Hollywood.

Story continues below advertisement

Michael B. Jordan attended the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2019 in New York. Photo by Canadian Press

Michael B. Jordan arrived at the press conference for ‘Just Mercy’ during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival held at Roy Thomson Hall on Sept. 7, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. Photo by Canadian Press

Michael B. Jordan attended the premiere of ‘Just Mercy’ during the 44th Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto, Canada on Sept. 6, 2019. Photo by Canadian Press

Michael B. Jordan attended the premiere of ‘Just Mercy’ in Los Angeles, Calif. Photo by Canadian Press

Billy Porter

The Broadway theatre icon went down in Oscars history by donning a black velvet tuxedo gown. He later went on to land a spot on The Late Show, headline London’s Pride and wear one of the most talked-about Met ball outfits of the year. He arrived on a throne, no less.

Story continues below advertisement

Billy Porter walked the red carpet at the 91st Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, Calif., on Feb. 24, 2019. Photo by Canadian Press

Billy Porter attended the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Camp: Notes on Fashion exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2019, in New York. Photo by Canadian Press

Billy Porter arrived at the Entertainment Weekly pre-Emmy party at Sunset Tower Hotel. Photo by Canadian Press

Actor Billy Porter participated in the ‘Like a Boss’ cast photo call at the Whitby Hotel on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 in New York. Photo by Canadian Press

Prince William

The dashing Duke of Cambridge was certainly one of the most smartly dressed men of the year. He drew particular attention while in Pakistan with Kate Middleton, where he wore an emerald green sherwani, a traditional knee-length button-up coat typically worn by South Asian men. While he tends to play it safe when it comes to style, he never fails to impress in a well-tailored suit or, on the more casual side, a button-up and khakis.

Story continues below advertisement

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge arrived by tuk tuk to a special reception hosted by the British High Commissioner Thomas Drew at the Pakistan National Monument on Oct. 15, 2019. Photo by Canadian Press

Britain’s Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrived at an engagement at Islamabad Model College for Girls in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Oct. 15, 2019. Photo by Canadian Press

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visited Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan, on Oct. 17, 2019. Photo by Canadian Press

Prince William attended a service of thanksgiving for the life and work of Sir Donald Gosling at Westminster Abbey in London on Dec. 11, 2019. Photo by Canadian Press

Antoni Porowski

The Canadian star made waves with his love for band T-shirts on Queer Eye but has since shown off his more eclectic sense of style. While he always styles a classic pair of jeans, a white T-shirt and a pair of Converse shoes well, he’s been known to rock double-breasted jackets and co-ordinated, patterned outfits to make a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Antoni Porowski arrived for the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif., on Sept. 17, 2018. Photo by Canadian Press

Antoni Porowski arrived at the ‘Queer Eye’ FYC Event at the Netflix FYSee at Raleigh Studios on Thursday, May 31, 2018 in Los Angeles. Photo by Canadian Press

Antoni Porowski posed at the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theatre on Sept. 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif. Photo by Canadian Press

Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Karamo Brown attended the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. Photo by Canadian Press

Shawn Mendes

Though Mendes doesn’t often stray from what he knows when it comes to style, he knows what he likes and he wears it well. The Canadian pop star wore a smart black suit with white piping at this year’s Met Gala and never shies away from some unbuttoned-shirt man cleavage while on the more casual side. He knows a slim silhouette works for him and sticks to it, playing with colour and texture for an ever-changing look.

Story continues below advertisement

Shawn Mendes attended the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala on May 6, 2019 in New York. Photo by Canadian Press

Shawn Mendes walked the red carpet at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Photo by Canadian Press

Shawn Mendes attended the 2019 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. Photo by Canadian Press

Singer Shawn Mendes posed for photographers upon arrival at the Brit Awards in London on Feb. 20, 2019. Photo by Canadian Press

Harry Styles

The former One Direction star has had a style evolution worth talking about. Since 2014, Styles has been experimenting with rule-bending styles, but he really came out of his fashion shell in 2019. Sporting bold colours, sparkly jumpsuits and flared pants while touring his new album Fine Line and black mesh at the Met Gala, he puts real meaning to his last name.

Story continues below advertisement

Harry Styles and inductee Stevie Nicks posed together in the press room at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center on March 29, 2019 in New York. Photo by Canadian Press

Harry Styles attended the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala on May 6, 2019 in New York. Photo by Canadian Press

Harry Styles performed on stage during Day 1 of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2019 with Seat at the O2 Arena, London. Photo by Canadian Press

Harry Styles sang during the filming for the Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks 6 Television Centre on Dec. 5, 2019. Photo by Canadian Press

Worst

Kendall Jenner

Despite being a high-fashion supermodel, Jenner’s outfits left a lot to be desired this year. Her peculiar floral-latex gown clashed too much to be stylish at the Emmys, and her attempt at pattern-clashing with athletic-wear on the streets of New York City just didn’t work. Sometimes, less is more.

Story continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner presented the award for outstanding competition program at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Photo by Canadian Press

Kendall Jenner attended the Longchamp runway show at Lincoln Center during NYFW Spring/Summer 2020 on Sept. 7, 2019 in New York.

Kendall Jenner was photographed in New York City. Photo by Canadian Press

Kendall Jenner attended the 26th amfAR Gala held at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc during the 72nd Cannes Film Festival. Photo by Canadian Press

Heidi Klum

This just wasn’t the year for Klum. She rocked an off-trend feather-and-sequin mini dress for the American Music Awards. Her heavily ’70s-inspired looks of the year, paired with her new shaggy fringed hairdo, just didn’t cut it to make it in the “best” ranks. While the actress normally hits it out of the park when it comes to Halloween, even that scary costume was a bust.

Story continues below advertisement

Heidi Klum attended the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif., on Nov. 25, 2019.

Heidi Klum was seen arriving for her 20th annual Halloween party at Cathedrale Restaurant. Photo by Canadian Press

Heidi Klum was photographed in Los Angeles, Calif. Photo by Canadian Press

Heidi Klum walked the red carpet at the world premiere of ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ held at the El Capitan Theatre on Sept. 30, 2019 in Hollywood, Calif. Photo by Canadian Press

Justin Bieber

It seems like model wife Hailey Baldwin‘s fashion sense hasn’t rubbed off on him yet. Bieber has seemingly worn nothing but over sized hoodies, baggy pants and beanies all year. According to a paparazzi snap of him getting gas in Los Angeles in September, he even tried bringing Crocs back. Perhaps he was just falling back on his own clothing line, The House of Drew, launched earlier this year.

Story continues below advertisement

Justin Bieber was seen on Sept. 28, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif. Photo by Getty Images

Justin Bieber was seen on Sept. 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif. Photo by Getty Images

Justin Bieber was seen on Aug. 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif. Photo by Getty Images

Justin Bieber was seen on Aug. 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif. Photo by Getty Images

Jason Derulo

While the singer certainly had a buzzworthy 2019, what with starring in the Cats live-action film, his fashion sense was not exactly up to par. He wore a confusing outfit made up of a loose tank top and a furry jacket to a press day. Before that, he donned a bright red coat with a too-wide fur lapel and very skinny jeans tucked into boots.

Story continues below advertisement

Jason Derulo visited Miami for a ‘Cats’ press day on Dec. 18, 2019 in Miami, Fla. Photo by Getty Images

Jason Derulo attended the world premiere of ‘Cats’ at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on Dec. 16, 2019 in New York City. Photo by Getty Images

Jason Derulo visited the SiriusXM Studios on Dec. 16, 2019 in New York City. Photo by Getty Images

Jason Derulo attended the Global Citizen Prize at Royal Albert Hall on Dec. 13, 2019 in London, England. Photo by Getty Images

Joy Villa

The American singer-songwriter is always stirring the pot with her outfits. At the Unplanned documentary premiere, she wore a dress that read “F—k Planned Parenthood,” while at the Grammy Awards she wore a gown that read “Build the wall.”

Story continues below advertisement

Joy Villa arrived at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on Feb. 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif. Photo by Getty Images

Singer Joy Villa attended the premiere of ‘A Private War’ at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Oct. 24, 2018 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Photo by Getty Images

Joy Villa attended the ‘Unplanned’ red-carpet premiere on March 18, 2019 in Hollywood, Calif. Photo by Getty Images

Joy Villa attended the fourth annual Roger Neal Oscar viewing dinner icon awards and after-party at Hollywood Palladium on Feb. 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif.—

Story continues below advertisement

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca