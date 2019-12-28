Celine Dion to Justin Bieber: Best and worst dressed celebrities of 2019

However, not everyone succeeded in wowing the crowd. Justin Bieber‘s over sized sweatsuits and beanies just didn’t cut it for us, and Heidi Klum‘s typically stylish self fell short with off-trend silhouettes and a disappointingly terrifying Halloween costume.
Below, we round up some of our favourite (and not so favourite) dressed celebs in 2019.
Best Dressed
Lizzo
The powerhouse singer had a lot to celebrate this year: releasing her hit album Cuz I Love You, winning Time’s Entertainer of the Year and performing at the MTV Video Music Awards, for starters. Her style, with the help of stylist Marko Monroe, has been just as big as her personality in 2019 — including the teeny-tiny bag she carried with her at the Grammy Awards.
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga has always been known for her rule-bending style, but the leading lady really shone in classic Hollywood glam this year while promoting her breakout film A Star Is Born. Gaga, along with her stylist Frederic Aspiras, crafted some iconic looks as she made New York City her catwalk in the lead-up to the film’s release. Plus, she wore not one but three looks at the Met Gala.
Regina King
It was a big year for King, who took home her first-ever Academy Award for her powerful role in If Beale Street Could Talk and she starred in the critically acclaimed series Watchmen. Her style has been described by her stylists as rich, powerful and timeless, and we’d have to agree.
Celine Dion
The Canadian chanteuse released her 12th studio album, Courage, this year and had jaw-dropping fashion looks to take with her on tour. She’s had incredible style for decades, but 2019 was really her revival, from Dion’s campy Met Gala look by Oscar de la Renta to her show-stopping creations while on the Fashion Week circuit.
Zendaya
The multi-hyphenate Zendaya had a noteworthy year with the release of her TV show Euphoria. As such, she’s effortlessly climbed the red-carpet ranks — with the help of stylist Law Roach, who also styles Dion — to become unquestionably one of Hollywood’s most fashionable young stars.
Michael B. Jordan
Stylist Ade Samuel describes Jordan’s style simply as “elevated.” In most red-carpet appearances, the Black Panther star can be spotted wearing classic masculine silhouettes with a little something extra, like an embroidered coat or a flashy, floral shoe. Wearing trendsetting designers like Off-White, a streetwear brand by Louis Vuitton’s Virgil Abloh, Jordan has set the standard high for men in Hollywood.
Billy Porter
The Broadway theatre icon went down in Oscars history by donning a black velvet tuxedo gown. He later went on to land a spot on The Late Show, headline London’s Pride and wear one of the most talked-about Met ball outfits of the year. He arrived on a throne, no less.
The dashing Duke of Cambridge was certainly one of the most smartly dressed men of the year. He drew particular attention while in Pakistan with Kate Middleton, where he wore an emerald green sherwani, a traditional knee-length button-up coat typically worn by South Asian men. While he tends to play it safe when it comes to style, he never fails to impress in a well-tailored suit or, on the more casual side, a button-up and khakis.
Antoni Porowski
The Canadian star made waves with his love for band T-shirts on Queer Eye but has since shown off his more eclectic sense of style. While he always styles a classic pair of jeans, a white T-shirt and a pair of Converse shoes well, he’s been known to rock double-breasted jackets and co-ordinated, patterned outfits to make a statement.
Shawn Mendes
Though Mendes doesn’t often stray from what he knows when it comes to style, he knows what he likes and he wears it well. The Canadian pop star wore a smart black suit with white piping at this year’s Met Gala and never shies away from some unbuttoned-shirt man cleavage while on the more casual side. He knows a slim silhouette works for him and sticks to it, playing with colour and texture for an ever-changing look.
Harry Styles
The former One Direction star has had a style evolution worth talking about. Since 2014, Styles has been experimenting with rule-bending styles, but he really came out of his fashion shell in 2019. Sporting bold colours, sparkly jumpsuits and flared pants while touring his new album Fine Line and black mesh at the Met Gala, he puts real meaning to his last name.
Worst
Kendall Jenner
Despite being a high-fashion supermodel, Jenner’s outfits left a lot to be desired this year. Her peculiar floral-latex gown clashed too much to be stylish at the Emmys, and her attempt at pattern-clashing with athletic-wear on the streets of New York City just didn’t work. Sometimes, less is more.
Kendall Jenner attended the Longchamp runway show at Lincoln Center during NYFW Spring/Summer 2020 on Sept. 7, 2019 in New York.
Heidi Klum
This just wasn’t the year for Klum. She rocked an off-trend feather-and-sequin mini dress for the American Music Awards. Her heavily ’70s-inspired looks of the year, paired with her new shaggy fringed hairdo, just didn’t cut it to make it in the “best” ranks. While the actress normally hits it out of the park when it comes to Halloween, even that scary costume was a bust.
Justin Bieber
It seems like model wife Hailey Baldwin‘s fashion sense hasn’t rubbed off on him yet. Bieber has seemingly worn nothing but over sized hoodies, baggy pants and beanies all year. According to a paparazzi snap of him getting gas in Los Angeles in September, he even tried bringing Crocs back. Perhaps he was just falling back on his own clothing line, The House of Drew, launched earlier this year.
Jason Derulo
While the singer certainly had a buzzworthy 2019, what with starring in the Cats live-action film, his fashion sense was not exactly up to par. He wore a confusing outfit made up of a loose tank top and a furry jacket to a press day. Before that, he donned a bright red coat with a too-wide fur lapel and very skinny jeans tucked into boots.
Joy Villa
The American singer-songwriter is always stirring the pot with her outfits. At the Unplanned documentary premiere, she wore a dress that read “F—k Planned Parenthood,” while at the Grammy Awards she wore a gown that read “Build the wall.”
Joy Villa attended the fourth annual Roger Neal Oscar viewing dinner icon awards and after-party at Hollywood Palladium on Feb. 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif.—
