5 charged with impaired driving during Guelph’s Festive RIDE campaign

Guelph police say five drivers were arrested and charged with impaired driving during their annual Festive RIDE campaign.

According to a news release, six RIDE programs were conducted around the city over the holidays and about 3,330 drivers were checked by officers.

Police said 104 drivers were tested using a breathalyzer device, and four of them registered a fail and were charged with driving with a blood-alcohol level above 0.08.

Another driver was charged with refusing to provide a breath sample, police said.

Those five drivers had their driver’s licence suspended for 90 days and their vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Police added that 14 drivers were issued a three-day licence suspension after their breath test showed they were driving within the warning range with a blood-alcohol level between 0.05 and 0.08.

Officers also laid two charges related to having cannabis within reach of the driver.

Compared to last season’s Festive RIDE program, Guelph police laid three more impaired driving charges this year but checked 600 fewer drivers.

Four more three-day suspensions were also issued, compared to last year’s program.

