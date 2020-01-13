Menu

Crime

5 charged with impaired driving during Guelph’s Festive RIDE campaign

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 13, 2020 1:30 pm
Guelph police say five drivers were charged with impaired driving during their Festive RIDE campaign.
File / Global News

Guelph police say five drivers were arrested and charged with impaired driving during their annual Festive RIDE campaign.

According to a news release, six RIDE programs were conducted around the city over the holidays and about 3,330 drivers were checked by officers.

READ MORE: Wellington County OPP led all detachments in alcohol-related charges in RIDE campaign

Police said 104 drivers were tested using a breathalyzer device, and four of them registered a fail and were charged with driving with a blood-alcohol level above 0.08.

Another driver was charged with refusing to provide a breath sample, police said.

Those five drivers had their driver’s licence suspended for 90 days and their vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Everything you need to know about Canada’s new drunk driving laws
Everything you need to know about Canada’s new drunk driving laws

Police added that 14 drivers were issued a three-day licence suspension after their breath test showed they were driving within the warning range with a blood-alcohol level between 0.05 and 0.08.

Officers also laid two charges related to having cannabis within reach of the driver.

READ MORE: 2 arrested for impaired driving in Waterloo Region on New Year’s Eve: police

Compared to last season’s Festive RIDE program, Guelph police laid three more impaired driving charges this year but checked 600 fewer drivers.

Four more three-day suspensions were also issued, compared to last year’s program.

Impaired driving charges up across GTA in 2019
Impaired driving charges up across GTA in 2019
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired DrivingCannabisGuelphDrunk DrivingGuelph PoliceBreathalyzerRIDE programFestive RIDE Campaign
