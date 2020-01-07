Wellington County OPP led all detachments in alcohol-related charges in RIDE campaign

Wellington County OPP say their detachment led all OPP jurisdictions in alcohol-related driving charges during their annual Festive RIDE campaign.
According to a news release, 29 people were charged with impaired driving offences at the 112 checkpoints set up in the area between Nov. 23 and Jan. 2.
READ MORE: Wellington County OPP lay 28 impaired driving charges during 2018-19 Festive RIDE campaign
Police said another 30 drivers received three-day suspensions.
Wellington County previously led all OPP jurisdictions in alcohol-related driving charges during their 2017-18 campaign when 27 people were charged with impaired driving offences.
Another 34 drivers had their licences suspended during that campaign two years ago.
READ MORE: Wellington County OPP led all detachments in alcohol-related charges in 2017-18 RIDE campaign
Last year, 28 drivers were charged with impaired driving in Wellington County and another 43 had their licence suspended.
Wellington County OPP did not have statistics this year surrounding drug-impaired drivers or the number of collisions involving impaired drivers.
COMMENTS