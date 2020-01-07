Wellington County OPP led all detachments in alcohol-related charges in RIDE campaign

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Wellington County OPP say their detachment led all OPP jurisdictions in alcohol-related driving charges during their annual Festive RIDE campaign.

According to a news release, 29 people were charged with impaired driving offences at the 112 checkpoints set up in the area between Nov. 23 and Jan. 2.

Police said another 30 drivers received three-day suspensions.

2:04 Impaired driving charges up across GTA in 2019 Impaired driving charges up across GTA in 2019

Wellington County previously led all OPP jurisdictions in alcohol-related driving charges during their 2017-18 campaign when 27 people were charged with impaired driving offences.

Another 34 drivers had their licences suspended during that campaign two years ago.

Story continues below advertisement

Last year, 28 drivers were charged with impaired driving in Wellington County and another 43 had their licence suspended.

Wellington County OPP did not have statistics this year surrounding drug-impaired drivers or the number of collisions involving impaired drivers.