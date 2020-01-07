Menu

Crime

Wellington County OPP led all detachments in alcohol-related charges in RIDE campaign

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted January 7, 2020 11:35 am
Wellington County OPP say 29 people were charged with alcohol-related offences during their annual Festive RIDE campaign.
Wellington County OPP say 29 people were charged with alcohol-related offences during their annual Festive RIDE campaign. File / Global News

Wellington County OPP say their detachment led all OPP jurisdictions in alcohol-related driving charges during their annual Festive RIDE campaign.

According to a news release, 29 people were charged with impaired driving offences at the 112 checkpoints set up in the area between Nov. 23 and Jan. 2.

READ MORE: Wellington County OPP lay 28 impaired driving charges during 2018-19 Festive RIDE campaign

Police said another 30 drivers received three-day suspensions.

Impaired driving charges up across GTA in 2019
Impaired driving charges up across GTA in 2019

Wellington County previously led all OPP jurisdictions in alcohol-related driving charges during their 2017-18 campaign when 27 people were charged with impaired driving offences.

Another 34 drivers had their licences suspended during that campaign two years ago.

READ MORE: Wellington County OPP led all detachments in alcohol-related charges in 2017-18 RIDE campaign

Last year, 28 drivers were charged with impaired driving in Wellington County and another 43 had their licence suspended.

Wellington County OPP did not have statistics this year surrounding drug-impaired drivers or the number of collisions involving impaired drivers.

