Crime

Man arrested after forcing his way into St. Catharines home: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 13, 2020 7:42 am
Updated January 13, 2020 7:48 am
Niagara Regional Police took a man into custody on Sunday afternoon following an hours-long standoff.
Niagara Regional Police took a man into custody on Sunday afternoon following an hours-long standoff. Don Mitchell / Global News

Police in St. Catharines say they arrested a man on Sunday afternoon following a standoff at a home on Old Pine Trail.

Niagara Regional Police say they got a call around 11 a.m. Sunday reporting an incident on Old Pine Trail near Vine Street.

Upon arrival, police say officers determined a man had forced his way into the residence and was threatening a woman inside.

The man then barricaded himself in the house after the woman was able to escape the home, according to police.

After a standoff that lasted just over five hours, negotiators and the emergency task unit were able to end the incident peacefully and take the man into custody at around 4:20 p.m.

Investigators say the man remains in custody and charges are pending.

