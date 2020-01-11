Menu

Traffic

Person dead after crash involving fuel tanker truck, car on QEW in Beamsville

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted January 11, 2020 11:11 pm
Updated January 11, 2020 11:12 pm
Firefighters respond to a two-vehicle collision on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Beamsville Saturday night.
Firefighters respond to a two-vehicle collision on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Beamsville Saturday night. Global News

Ontario Provincial Police say a person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Beamsville.

An OPP spokesperson said emergency crews were called to the Niagara-bound lanes of the QEW near Ontario Street at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday after a fuel tanker truck and a car collided.

The occupant of the car died at the scene.

READ MORE: Flooding reported in parts of southern Ontario as ‘massive’ storm moves through

Although police were still investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash Saturday night, the spokesperson said the car may have been disabled or broken down in one of the live lanes of traffic.

At the time of the crash, a storm system was moving through the region. It’s not clear if weather conditions were a factor in the collision.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers shut down all Niagara-bound lanes of traffic at Ontario Street as investigators gathered evidence.

