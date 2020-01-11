Person dead after crash involving fuel tanker truck, car on QEW in Beamsville

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say a person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Beamsville.

An OPP spokesperson said emergency crews were called to the Niagara-bound lanes of the QEW near Ontario Street at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday after a fuel tanker truck and a car collided.

The occupant of the car died at the scene.

Although police were still investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash Saturday night, the spokesperson said the car may have been disabled or broken down in one of the live lanes of traffic.

At the time of the crash, a storm system was moving through the region. It’s not clear if weather conditions were a factor in the collision.

Officers shut down all Niagara-bound lanes of traffic at Ontario Street as investigators gathered evidence.

Fatal collision #QEW Niagara bound closed at Ontario St #BeamsvilleFuel tanker and passenger vehicle involved. https://t.co/OhWJcKTo9L — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) January 12, 2020