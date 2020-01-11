Menu

Sports

Toronto Marlies coach stable, discharged from hospital a day after medical emergency

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 11, 2020 1:38 pm
File photo of a Toronto Marlies jersey.
File photo of a Toronto Marlies jersey. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan

TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs say an assistant coach with their American Hockey League team has been discharged from hospital after suffering a medical emergency Friday.

The Maple Leafs announced in a statement Saturday afternoon that Marlies assistant coach Rob Davison’s condition had been stabilized and that he will return to Toronto with members of the AHL team’s medical staff.

The team also said Davison will be on an indefinite medical leave.

Davison suffered a “prolonged grand mal seizure, witnessed by both players and staff in the visitors locker room” before the Marlies road game against the Texas Stars at HEB Center in Cedar Park, Texas Friday night.

The 39-year-old coach was transported immediately to local hospital and received urgent care and treatment.

The Marlies decided to forfeit the game following the incident.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
