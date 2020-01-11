Top scorers Huberdeau and Matthews meet in Florida-Toronto matchup

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Maple Leafs (24-15-6, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (23-16-5, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the league’s top scorers, Jonathan Huberdeau and Auston Matthews, meet when Florida and Toronto hit the ice. Huberdeau currently ranks seventh in the NHL with 59 points and Matthews currently ranks 10th in the league with 54 points.

The Panthers are 7-6-1 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. Florida has scored 155 goals and is fifth in the NHL averaging 3.5 per game. Evgenii Dadonov leads the team with 19.

The Maple Leafs are 13-9-5 in conference play. Toronto ranks fourth in the league averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Mitchell Marner with 0.9.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dadonov leads the Panthers with 19 goals, adding 16 assists and totalling 35 points. Huberdeau has totalled five goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

Marner leads the Maple Leafs with 31 total assists and has recorded 42 points. Matthews has totalled eight assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 7-1-2, averaging 4.7 goals, 7.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Panthers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .899 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: MacKenzie Weegar: day to day (upper body).

Maple Leafs: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.