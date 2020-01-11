Nova Scotia RCMP charge man with fake international licence after stopping vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Nova Scotia RCMP have charged a man after he allegedly produced a fake international licence when they stopped a vehicle.

Police say officers were conducting routine patrols in Liverpool, N.S., on Friday when they stopped a vehicle for erratic driving.

READ MORE: ‘Police operation’ closes roads around city hall in Dieppe, N.B.

The driver gave police an international drivers licence that they said looked “suspicious.”

An officer was able to determine the licence was a fake and that the driver of the vehicle was prohibited from driving.

The man was promptly arrested and administered the RCMP’s roadside screen device.

As a result of the incident, the driver is facing a charge of driving while prohibited under the Criminal Code.

Story continues below advertisement

1:36 Halifax police captures Texas murder suspect Halifax police captures Texas murder suspect

The driver was also served three tickets under the Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Act. They include:

Displaying a fictitious licence

Driving a motor vehicle without insurance

Operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s licence

The driver is scheduled to appear in Bridgewater Provincial Court March 3 to face the prohibited driving charge.

He is also scheduled to appear March 13 to face the three offences under the Motor Vehicle Act.