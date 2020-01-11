Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Nova Scotia RCMP charge man with fake international licence after stopping vehicle

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted January 11, 2020 11:38 am
Updated January 11, 2020 11:39 am
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. The assistant commissioner of the RCMP in Surrey, B.C, is warning that the city's 2020 budget will negatively affect services as well as the health and wellness of its members and support staff. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck.
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. The assistant commissioner of the RCMP in Surrey, B.C, is warning that the city's 2020 budget will negatively affect services as well as the health and wellness of its members and support staff. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck.

Nova Scotia RCMP have charged a man after he allegedly produced a fake international licence when they stopped a vehicle.

Police say officers were conducting routine patrols in Liverpool, N.S., on Friday when they stopped a vehicle for erratic driving.

READ MORE: ‘Police operation’ closes roads around city hall in Dieppe, N.B.

The driver gave police an international drivers licence that they said looked “suspicious.”

An officer was able to determine the licence was a fake and that the driver of the vehicle was prohibited from driving.

The man was promptly arrested and administered the RCMP’s roadside screen device.

As a result of the incident, the driver is facing a charge of driving while prohibited under the Criminal Code.

Story continues below advertisement
Halifax police captures Texas murder suspect
Halifax police captures Texas murder suspect

The driver was also served three tickets under the Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Act. They include:

  • Displaying a fictitious licence
  • Driving a motor vehicle without insurance
  • Operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s licence

The driver is scheduled to appear in Bridgewater Provincial Court March 3 to face the prohibited driving charge.

He is also scheduled to appear March 13 to face the three offences under the Motor Vehicle Act.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeNova Scotia RCMPNova Scotia CrimeLiverpoolBridgewater Provincial Courtdriving while prohibitedfake licenceFake Driver's Licence
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.