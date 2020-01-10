OHL Roundup: Friday, January 10, 2020

Send this page to someone via email

OTTAWA – Joseph Garreffa scored twice as Ottawa subdued the Guelph Storm 9-6 on Friday for the 67’s 17th straight win.

Mitchell Hoelscher’s goal at the 6:39 mark of the third period was the winner for Ottawa (30-6-0).

Felix-Antoine Tourigny, Nikita Okhotyuk, Alec Belanger, Austen Keating, Jack Quinn and Cameron Tolnai rounded out the attack for the 67’s. Will Cranley made 24 saves for the win.

Jacob Roach had a pair of goals for Guelph (22-11-5), while Cam Hillis, Josh Wainman, Eric Uba and Pavel Gogolev also found the back of the net.

Owen Bennett stopped 31 shots for the Storm.

Ottawa went 2 for 5 on the power play and Guelph could not score on its two man advantages.

FRONTENACS 3 ATTACK 2 (SO)

KINGSTON, Ont. — Francesco Arcuri was the lone scorer in the shootout as the Frontenacs edged Owen Sound.

Martin Chromiak and Jordan Frasca scored for Kingston (11-23-4) in regulation time.

Joshua Samanski and Kaleb Pearson scored for the Attack (18-15-6).

—

SPIRIT 7 FIREBIRDS 4

FLINT, Mich. — Cole Coskey and Damien Giroux had two goals apiece as Saginaw downed the Firebirds.

Jake Goldowski, Davis Codd and Danny Katic also scored for the Spirit (24-12-4).

Jack Wismer scored twice for Flint (21-16-1), while Ethan Keppen and Vladislav Kolyachonok chipped in as well.

—

WOLVES 8 BATTALION 2

SUDBURY, Ont. — Quinton Byfield and Chase Stillman both scored twice as the Wolves routed North Bay.

David Levin, Adam Samuelsson, Macauley Carson and Isaak Phillips had the other goals for Sudbury (21-18-1).

Brandon Coe and Alex Christopoulos replied for the Battalion (9-29-2).

—

GENERALS 4 STING 3

SARNIA, Ont. — Philip Tomasino scored twice as Oshawa beat the Sting.

Ryan Gagnier had the game-winning goal for the Generals (20-13-5) at 19:22 of the third period. Allan McShane also scored.

Jacob Perreault, Ty Voit and Justin Nolet scored for Sarnia (15-21-4).

—

GREYHOUNDS 4 STEELHEADS 2

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Alex Johnston had the winner early in the third period as the Greyhounds doubled Mississauga.

Rory Kerins, Cole MacKay and Zack Trott also scored for Sault Ste. Marie (20-18-2).

William Portokalis and Richard Whittaker scored for the Steelheads (16-22-3).

—

RANGERS 5 ICEDOGS 2

KITCHENER, Ont. — Francesco Pinelli helped the Rangers build a 3-0 lead and Kitchener held on for a win over Niagara.

Jonathan Yantsis, Joseph Serpa, Reid Valade and Mike Petizian also scored for the Rangers (23-11-5).

Ivan Lodnia and Cameron Snow scored for the IceDogs (15-18-5).

—

KNIGHTS 5 COLTS 2

LONDON, Ont. — Ryan Merkley struck twice as the Knights defeated Barrie.

Alec Regula had the winner 7:12 into the third period, while Matvey Guskov and Liam Foudy also scored for London (24-12-2).

Luke Bignell and Aidan Brown scored for the Colts (16-18-3).

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2020.

