RCMP seek missing Vernon resident

Vernon RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Vernon resident.
Carol Stoner was last seen January 10 at 2:00 p.m. in the 4100 block of 27th Street.
Stoner is described as a 51-year-old white woman, about 5’5″ and 147 pounds.
She has black hair with grey roots, green eyes, and small scars on her right arm.
Stoner was last seen wearing a bright yellow jacket and black pants.
She may appear confused, but is not violent or aggressive.
Police are very concerned for her health and well-being.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Carol Stoner is urged to contact the Vernon RCMP or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
