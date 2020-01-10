RCMP seek missing Vernon resident

Send this page to someone via email

Vernon RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Vernon resident.

Carol Stoner was last seen January 10 at 2:00 p.m. in the 4100 block of 27th Street.

Stoner is described as a 51-year-old white woman, about 5’5″ and 147 pounds.

She has black hair with grey roots, green eyes, and small scars on her right arm.

Stoner was last seen wearing a bright yellow jacket and black pants.

She may appear confused, but is not violent or aggressive.

Police are very concerned for her health and well-being.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Carol Stoner is urged to contact the Vernon RCMP or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).