Police: $100,000 worth of heavy equipment and vehicles recovered in Central Okanagan

According to Kelowna RCMP, two Kelowna men are now facing numerous charges after a search warrant was executed on a rural property earlier this week.

Christopher Brazeau, 38, and Paul Floer, 27, are both facing numerous charges including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

They were found on the property and arrested without incident on Jan. 6 when Kelowna RCMP executed a search warrant.

The police began an investigation in late November 2019, when they received information that a group of individuals was believed to be active in commercial thefts and break-and-enters.

Police said they recovered two all-terrain vehicles, a pickup truck, a flatdeck trailer and an excavator.

According to RCMP, all the stolen property were taken from Kelowna and Salmon Arm.

“This investigation highlights the dedication of the Kelowna Street Enforcement Unit and their persistence in identifying and charging property crime offenders,” said Cpl. Guillaume Tanguay.

“It also emphasizes the importance of the public reporting all crimes to police”.

The stolen equipment and vehicles were found on a property on Postill Lake Road in the Central Okanagan.

