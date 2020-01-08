Barrie police searching for female suspect after wallet stolen, cards used

Send this page to someone via email

Barrie police say they’re searching for a female suspect after a wallet was stolen from a Bayfield Street community outreach location.

On Tuesday, the suspect was at the building and was seen on security footage speaking with staff, before moving to an area where she removed a person’s wallet, police say.

The victim subsequently realized that their wallet was missing and cancelled all their financial cards, but fraudulent transactions had already been made, officers add.

Police say they’re looking to identify the female suspect, who’s been described as about five-foot-seven-inches in height, with a thick build and wearing black pants and a blue sweater.

Investigators say anyone with information can contact Const. C. Thompson of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2707, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

