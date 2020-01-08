Menu

Crime

Barrie police searching for female suspect after wallet stolen, cards used

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 8, 2020 7:43 pm
The male in the photo from security footage is not considered a suspect, but police would still like to determine his identity. .
The male in the photo from security footage is not considered a suspect, but police would still like to determine his identity. . Handout

Barrie police say they’re searching for a female suspect after a wallet was stolen from a Bayfield Street community outreach location.

On Tuesday, the suspect was at the building and was seen on security footage speaking with staff, before moving to an area where she removed a person’s wallet, police say.

READ MORE: 87-year-old charged with sexual assault in Barrie: court documents

The victim subsequently realized that their wallet was missing and cancelled all their financial cards, but fraudulent transactions had already been made, officers add.

Police say they’re looking to identify the female suspect, who’s been described as about five-foot-seven-inches in height, with a thick build and wearing black pants and a blue sweater.

READ MORE: 27-year-old charged following bank robbery in Alliston, Ont.

Investigators say anyone with information can contact Const. C. Thompson of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2707, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Canadians are growing more fearful of identity theft
Canadians are growing more fearful of identity theft
