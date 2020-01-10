Winter conditions causing flight delays at Kelowna International Airport

The snowstorm that has slammed into B.C.’s Southern Interior has caused multiple delays at Kelowna International Airport (YLW) on Friday.
The airport says winter weather conditions in Kelowna, Vancouver and Seattle are affecting flights at Kelowna International Airport.
Currently, eight departure flights have been delayed:
- Air Canada 1185, Vancouver
- Air Canada 100, Toronto
- Air Canada 8415, Vancouver
- WestJet 3325, Vancouver
- WestJet 460, Calgary
- WestJet 3327, Vancouver
- Flair 147, Edmonton
- WestJet 3329, Vancouver
Eight arrival flights have also been delayed:
- WestJet 3320, Vancouver
- Air Canada 8414, Vancouver
- WestJet 461, Calgary
- WestJet 3322, Vancouver
- Flair 146, Edmonton
- WestJet 3324, Vancouver
- WestJet 3328, Vancouver
- WestJet 2177, Cancun
On its website, the airport says “Please check the status of your flight with your airline before arriving at the airport, and continue to monitor the status of your flight as weather conditions may change.”
The airport wants to remind people to check their website at ylw.kelowna.ca for more information about current departures and arrivals.
Expect further delays in the coming days, as more snowfall is expected over the weekend, according to Environment Canada.
