Winter conditions causing flight delays at Kelowna International Airport

The snowstorm that has slammed into B.C.’s Southern Interior has caused multiple delays at Kelowna International Airport (YLW) on Friday.

The airport says winter weather conditions in Kelowna, Vancouver and Seattle are affecting flights at Kelowna International Airport.

Winter conditions have delayed multiple flights on Friday, Jan.10, 2020. Kelowna International Airport

Currently, eight departure flights have been delayed:

Air Canada 1185, Vancouver

Air Canada 100, Toronto

Air Canada 8415, Vancouver

WestJet 3325, Vancouver

WestJet 460, Calgary

WestJet 3327, Vancouver

Flair 147, Edmonton

WestJet 3329, Vancouver

Eight arrival flights have also been delayed:

WestJet 3320, Vancouver

Air Canada 8414, Vancouver

WestJet 461, Calgary

WestJet 3322, Vancouver

Flair 146, Edmonton

WestJet 3324, Vancouver

WestJet 3328, Vancouver

WestJet 2177, Cancun

On its website, the airport says “Please check the status of your flight with your airline before arriving at the airport, and continue to monitor the status of your flight as weather conditions may change.”

The airport wants to remind people to check their website at ylw.kelowna.ca for more information about current departures and arrivals.

Expect further delays in the coming days, as more snowfall is expected over the weekend, according to Environment Canada.

