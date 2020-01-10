Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Winter conditions causing flight delays at Kelowna International Airport

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted January 10, 2020 6:06 pm
Updated January 10, 2020 6:15 pm
Multiple flights have been delayed due to poor weather conditions on Friday.
Multiple flights have been delayed due to poor weather conditions on Friday. Global News

The snowstorm that has slammed into B.C.’s Southern Interior has caused multiple delays at Kelowna International Airport (YLW) on Friday.

READ MORE: Unyielding winter storm prompts more warnings, dumps more rain, snow on southern B.C.

The airport says winter weather conditions in Kelowna, Vancouver and Seattle are affecting flights at Kelowna International Airport.

Winter conditions have delayed multiple flights on Friday, Jan.10, 2020.
Winter conditions have delayed multiple flights on Friday, Jan.10, 2020. Kelowna International Airport

Currently, eight departure flights have been delayed:

Story continues below advertisement
  • Air Canada 1185, Vancouver
  • Air Canada 100, Toronto
  • Air Canada 8415, Vancouver
  • WestJet 3325, Vancouver
  • WestJet 460, Calgary 
  • WestJet 3327, Vancouver
  • Flair 147, Edmonton
  • WestJet 3329, Vancouver

Eight arrival flights have also been delayed:

  • WestJet 3320, Vancouver
  • Air Canada 8414, Vancouver
  • WestJet 461, Calgary
  • WestJet 3322, Vancouver
  • Flair 146, Edmonton
  • WestJet 3324, Vancouver
  • WestJet 3328, Vancouver
  • WestJet 2177, Cancun

READ MORE: Major snow storm wallops B.C. southern interior, highway mountain passes

On its website, the airport says “Please check the status of your flight with your airline before arriving at the airport, and continue to monitor the status of your flight as weather conditions may change.”

The airport wants to remind people to check their website at ylw.kelowna.ca for more information about current departures and arrivals.

Expect further delays in the coming days, as more snowfall is expected over the weekend, according to Environment Canada.

Okanagan residents required to shovel snow
Okanagan residents required to shovel snow
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KelownaOkanagancentral okanaganSnow stormYLWkelowna international airportflight delaysYLW flight delays
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.