Three high-rises proposed for Leon Avenue, Kelowna

A Vancouver-based ticket reseller has filed applications for three high-rise buildings for downtown Kelowna.

The company’s submission includes an 18-storey hotel and two residential housing towers. One of the residential towers is proposed to be 24 storeys high, while the other 36 storeys.

The application notes the current zoning allows for this size of development but has requested five variances.

The proposed buildings will be built on Leon Avenue.

One variance is the height of the 36-storey residential tower is 55.9 metres higher than what is allowed in the zone, but says “the towers match the city’s vision for the future of this zone.”

The other variances include 239 fewer parking stalls than what is required but the application states: “we feel that less cars will be required, the building is in a central location in the city core with access to public transit and bike routes.”

The application also asks for 70 fewer bike parking stalls and two digital display boards.

A text amendment to the zone is also requesting the allowance of short-term rentals.

The two residential buildings are proposed to be built on the north side of Leon Avenue, at the former Boyds Tire location, across from Kelowna’s Gospel Mission. The hotel is to be built on the south side.

The building’s applications were filed on Jan. 9. City of Kelowna

The application was filed at City Hall by Penticton-based HDR Architecture Associates Inc. saying it was representing Venue Kings.

The plans call for 600 residential units in the two residential towers, while the hotel will have 216 suites.

A pedestrian overpass will connect the buildings, running overtop of Leon Avenue. The pedestrian bridge proposed will be a mass timber structure.

These buildings proposed will be among the tallest in downtown Kelowna. The project has been named “Water Street by the Park”, referencing the closeness to Kelowna’s City Park.

It will take several weeks before Kelowna’s city council will review the proposal, allowing time for public input due to variances being requested.

