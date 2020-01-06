Menu

Canada

City of Kelowna parking ban on snow routes now in effect

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted January 6, 2020 10:02 pm
The City of Kelowna has declared a parking ban on snow routes. .
The City of Kelowna has declared a parking ban on snow routes. . Courtesy: City of Kelowna

The City of Kelowna is warning drivers to stop parking on snow routes while it works to clear the roads.

The advisory is in effect for residents living on designated snow routes in Academy Way, Black Mountain, Clifton/Magic Estates/Wilden, Dilworth Mountain, Kirschner Mountain, McKinley Beach and areas in the South Mission.

READ MORE: Major snow storm wallops B.C. southern interior, highway mountain passes

The city said in a news release that residents parked on the street have 24 hours to find alternative off-street parking.

Drivers not living on a snow route are still encouraged to move their vehicles off the road to help snowplows.

The snow route parking bans will be in effect until the city declares they have been lifted.

A heavy snowfall in the Okanagan leads to flight delays and cancellations at Kelowna International Airport and makes driving treacherous
Residents can find out the current status of the parking ban here.

Vehicles that ignore the parking ban could be towed or face a $50 fine.

