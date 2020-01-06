City of Kelowna parking ban on snow routes now in effect

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Kelowna is warning drivers to stop parking on snow routes while it works to clear the roads.

The advisory is in effect for residents living on designated snow routes in Academy Way, Black Mountain, Clifton/Magic Estates/Wilden, Dilworth Mountain, Kirschner Mountain, McKinley Beach and areas in the South Mission.

The city said in a news release that residents parked on the street have 24 hours to find alternative off-street parking.

Drivers not living on a snow route are still encouraged to move their vehicles off the road to help snowplows.

The snow route parking bans will be in effect until the city declares they have been lifted.

2:34 A heavy snowfall in the Okanagan leads to flight delays and cancellations at Kelowna International Airport and makes driving treacherous A heavy snowfall in the Okanagan leads to flight delays and cancellations at Kelowna International Airport and makes driving treacherous

Residents can find out the current status of the parking ban here.

Vehicles that ignore the parking ban could be towed or face a $50 fine.