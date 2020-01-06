Menu

Penticton firefighters pull unconscious man from burning motel room

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted January 6, 2020 4:43 pm
Updated January 6, 2020 4:46 pm
A 51-year-old man was rushed to Penticton Regional Hospital after he was pulled unconscious from a burning South Okanagan motel on Monday afternoon.

Capt. Wes Swaren with the Penticton Fire Department said crews responded to a report of a structure fire at the Ogopogo motel on Riverside Drive in Penticton shortly after 11:00 am.

“When we got on scene we had smoke showing from the front of the building,” he said.

“We made entry and removed an occupant and they’ve been transported to hospital.”

READ MORE: Neighbours pull man from burning Penticton, B.C. motel room, fire under investigation

The motel’s manager, Rob Conley, told Global News the fire victim had barricaded himself inside the unit before flames erupted.

He wasn’t able to access the unit and doused the blaze from the exterior of the building with a fire extinguisher.

Swaren said the cause of the fire is under investigation and contents in the motel room were destroyed by the blaze, but the fire was contained to the single unit.

