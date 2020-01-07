West Kelowna among hardest hit in latest snowstorm

As residents across the Okanagan Valley continue cleaning up from the latest snowstorm, perhaps nowhere is the job harder than in West Kelowna.

“We got eight inches yesterday in the daytime and last night we got another four,” said West Kelowna resident Dave Rosemeyer.

The Central Okanagan city believed to have received the most snow in the valley during this most recent blast of winter weather.

Many residents spent part of Tuesday clearing driveways and sidewalks and city crews were out in full force plowing and sanding roads.

“The team has been going ever since the snow started and they haven’t stopped,” said Chris Anderson, public works manager for the City of West Kelowna. “It’s been a 24-7 response while they have been out there hitting those roads.”

Anderson said arterial and collector roads are the first to get serviced followed by neighborhood streets.

‘As of this morning, our contractor really has just been able to start transitioning into the local roads” he told Global News. “We appreciate everyone’s patience during this time and it could take up to 48 hours until we manage to get to all these roads, if the snow holds.”

Anderson urged residents to help keep the community safe by not parking on the streets during snow clean-up.

“We have situations in the past, where unfortunately cars parked on the road prevented plows from doing their job,” he said. “So if that is something that you are seeing on your street and neighborhood really try and reach out to those that are parking in that manner to get them off the road, so we can do our job safely and effectively.”

The Okanagan is expecting a chance of flurries over the next couple of days with the next snowfall forecast for Friday, a system that could bring with it three to seven centimetres of snow throughout the valley.