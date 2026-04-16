Man pleads guilty in Lindsay, Ont., break-in case that became political flashpoint

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The man accused of breaking into a Lindsay, Ont., apartment last year in a case that became a political flashpoint over Canadians’ rights to defend their homes has pleaded guilty.

Michael Kyle Breen admitted in court on Wednesday to breaking and entering and failing to comply with a probation order in the Aug. 18, 2025 incident.

“I’m definitely guilty,” Breen said, appearing via video link from a detention centre, in orange jail clothes. “Any time I’ve ever been guilty in my whole life I’ve always stood up and (taken) my sentence.”

The case attracted significant attention after Kawartha Lakes police also arrested the resident of the apartment who confronted the intruder.

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Jeremy David McDonald initially faced assault charges after police alleged he used a knife to confront Breen, leaving him with life-threatening injuries.

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Premier Doug Ford blasted the decision to charge McDonald, saying it shows “something is broken” — but the Kawartha Lakes police chief said at the time that Canadians don’t have an “unlimited” right to defend themselves and their property.

Charges against the apartment resident were dropped in February after prosecutors said there was no longer a reasonable prospect of convicting him.

At Wednesday’s hearing, Breen pushed back when the judge asked if he had used violence or threats of violence during the break-in.

“I’m not a violent person,” he said repeatedly.

Breen’s lawyer said his client suffered a “traumatic injury at the hands of the homeowner” and remembers little of that night.

“I don’t have any memories,” said Breen, who had earlier acknowledged he was under the influence of substances during the crime.

“I’ve sat now for nine months in jail and I’ve sat everyday trying to figure out how … I got myself so screwed.”

Police said last year that an altercation between Breen and the apartment resident resulted in Breen being airlifted to a Toronto hospital.

Breen is due back in court on June 5.