‘Something is broken’: Ford slams assault charges against homeowner after break-in

Premier Doug Ford is speaking out after a Lindsay, Ont., homeowner was charged with assault following a violent encounter with an alleged intruder over the weekend.

“This criminal that’s wanted by the police breaks into this guy’s house, this guy gives him a beating, and this guy gets charged. Something is broken,” Ford said at a press conference on Wednesday.

“I know if someone breaks into my house or someone else’s, you’re gonna fight for your life. You’re going to use whatever force you can to protect your family. I know everyone would.”

Ford’s comments come after Kawartha Lakes Police Service charged a 44-year-old man with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

The charges stem from an incident on Aug. 18, when police were called to an apartment for reports of an altercation between two men.

Police said the resident woke up to find a man inside his home. A struggle broke out, leaving the alleged intruder with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Ross Memorial Hospital and later airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre.

The homeowner was charged and released from custody with a future court date.

The case prompted Kawartha Lakes Police to issue a public statement Wednesday defending their actions.

“We recognize that the recent media release has generated significant public interest and emotional responses,” the force said.

“However, the negative commentary about the officers and their actions is unjust and inaccurate.”

The statement emphasized that investigators laid charges only after reviewing all available evidence and stressed that under Canadian law, charges are part of a process and not proof of guilt.

This means that while homeowners do have the right to protect themselves and their property, the use of force must be proportionate to the level of force used.

“Homeowners do have the right to defend themselves and their property,” the statement continued, referencing Sections 34 and 35 of the Criminal Code.

“However, these rights are not unlimited. The use of force must be reasonable given the circumstances.”

Meanwhile, police say the 41-year-old alleged intruder, who remains in hospital, was already wanted on unrelated matters at the time of the break-in.

He now faces several additional charges, including break and enter, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, mischief under $5,000, and failure to comply with probation.

He will be held in custody pending a bail hearing once released from hospital.

Kawartha Lakes Police say there is no threat to public safety, and the investigation remains ongoing.

— with files from Isaac Callan