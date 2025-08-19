Ontario man faces charges after allegedly assaulting home intruder: police

See more sharing options

An Ontario homeowner is facing assault charges after a violent encounter with an alleged intruder inside his apartment early Sunday morning.

According to a release issued by Kawartha Lakes Police Service, officers were called to a residence on Kent Street in Lindsay at around 3:20 a.m. on Aug. 18, following reports of an altercation between two men.

Police say the resident woke up to find another man inside his home.

A physical struggle broke out, leaving the alleged intruder with life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to Ross Memorial Hospital before being airlifted to a Toronto trauma center.

The 44-year-old homeowner has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

He was released from custody with a future court date.

Meanwhile, police say the 41-year-old alleged intruder was already wanted for unrelated offences.

He now faces additional charges, including break and enter, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, mischief under $5,000 and failing to comply with probation.

He will remain in custody pending a bail hearing once released from hospital.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to public safety.