Peace Tower to temporarily lose iconic green colour due to new copper roof

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The Peace Tower in Ottawa will eventually lose its green colour for several years after crews replace its roof.

Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) told Global News Thursday that the work is part of the wider Centre Block rehabilitation project.

The work, which began in 2020, is expected to continue until 2031, and Centre Block is expected to reopen to the public by 2032.

When it does, the public can expect several new features, including museum-esque exhibits, a multimedia theatre and on-site classrooms to educate visitors about Parliament.

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However, those expecting a similar-looking roof when it reopens will have to wait years, a PSPC spokesperson said.

“The Centre Block Project is in process of replacing the Centre Block roof, including the Peace Tower, with a new copper roof. This new roof will take many years to oxidize and turn from brown to the green patina colour that is typically seen,” they wrote.

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“Work is underway and replacement of the roof, including the Peace Tower roof, will continue over the next few years.”

Roughly 30 per cent of the roof on Centre Block has been removed so far, the project’s quarterly report for Jan. 1 to March 31 indicates.

Decorative tarps, which began being installed in 2022, will ensure the work can continue in all seasons, regardless of the weather.

The tarps are printed with a realistic image of Centre Block. PSPC said in the quarterly report that scaffold installation around the exterior of Centre Block is nearing completion, with only the Peace Tower and portions of the south facade to be enclosed.