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Canada

Additional workers join Nova Scotia long-term care strike, with more on the way

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 16, 2026 11:40 am
1 min read
More than 2,200 workers represented by CUPE from 22 long-term care homes hit the picket lines in Nova Scotia on Monday morning. View image in full screen
More than 2,200 workers represented by CUPE from 22 long-term care homes hit the picket lines in Nova Scotia on Monday morning. Mitchell Bailey/Global News
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Workers at another Nova Scotia long-term care home have joined a strike, bringing the number of homes facing labour action to 25.

And the Canadian Union of Public Employees says its members at more care homes are expected to hit the picket lines next week.

The union says the 25th care home to join the strike is Valley View Villa in Pictou County, N.S., about 125 kilometres northeast of Halifax.

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It says 2,400 of its members are on strike, including nurses, physiotherapists and housekeeping staff, but essential services are being maintained.

The union says more workers will join the strike as their locals fulfil legal requirements, including holding meetings with employers and sending the proper notice to the government.

The government says it’s offering pay increases of at least 12 per cent over four years and that workers at other long-term care homes have already accepted the same offer.

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Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia long-term care workers on strike, demanding higher wages'
Nova Scotia long-term care workers on strike, demanding higher wages

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