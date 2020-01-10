Kingston police asking for help to find 2 missing teenage girls

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police are asking for public assistance to locate two missing teenage girls, who could be traveling together.

Kayla Hartwick, 16, was last seen just before 9 p.m. on Thursday, while Lila Smith, 15, was last seen about an hour later.

Police say the pair have gone missing in the past and are reporting that they could be travelling together. Hartwick has been reported missing a number of times previously, while Smith was reported missing once.

Both have traveled to Toronto together in the past when reported missing, according to police.

Hartwick is five feet three inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds, with a medium build. She has a fair complexion, long brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen she was wearing a black Crooks and Castles hoodie, jeans and white running shoes.

Story continues below advertisement

Smith is described as five feet six inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, with a medium build and fair complexion. She has long brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearings a white sweater, grey jogging pants and grey and pink Nike running shoes when last seen.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact Kingston police at 613-549-4660.