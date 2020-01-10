RCMP charge man from Shelburne, N.S. with drug trafficking

A Nova Scotia man is facing multiple drug trafficking-related charges after a three-month-long police investigation.
Nova Scotia RCMP say that officers arrested a 29-year-old man from Shelburne, N.S., on Thursday without incident.
READ MORE: Off-duty Halifax police officer stops alleged armed assault
Officers would later search a home on Bulkley Street, locating and seizing drugs, drug paraphernalia and ammunition.
Joshua Matthew Fitzpatrick is now facing the following charges:
- Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of crystal methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of ammunition while prohibited
- Four counts of failing to comply with a judge’s undertaking
‘It takes a community’: Lethbridge takes action against drug crimes
Fitzpatrick appeared in Bridgewater Provincial Court on Friday and was remanded into custody until Jan. 15.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS