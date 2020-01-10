RCMP charge man from Shelburne, N.S. with drug trafficking

Send this page to someone via email

A Nova Scotia man is facing multiple drug trafficking-related charges after a three-month-long police investigation.

Nova Scotia RCMP say that officers arrested a 29-year-old man from Shelburne, N.S., on Thursday without incident.

Officers would later search a home on Bulkley Street, locating and seizing drugs, drug paraphernalia and ammunition.

Joshua Matthew Fitzpatrick is now facing the following charges:

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of crystal methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of ammunition while prohibited

Four counts of failing to comply with a judge’s undertaking

Fitzpatrick appeared in Bridgewater Provincial Court on Friday and was remanded into custody until Jan. 15.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.