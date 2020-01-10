Menu

Crime

RCMP charge man from Shelburne, N.S. with drug trafficking

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted January 10, 2020 3:32 pm
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph. .
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph. Alexander Quon/Global News

A Nova Scotia man is facing multiple drug trafficking-related charges after a three-month-long police investigation.

Nova Scotia RCMP say that officers arrested a 29-year-old man from Shelburne, N.S., on Thursday without incident.

Officers would later search a home on Bulkley Street, locating and seizing drugs, drug paraphernalia and ammunition.

Joshua Matthew Fitzpatrick is now facing the following charges:

  • Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking
  • Possession of crystal methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking
  • Possession of ammunition while prohibited
  • Four counts of failing to comply with a judge’s undertaking
Fitzpatrick appeared in Bridgewater Provincial Court on Friday and was remanded into custody until Jan. 15.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

