Off-duty Halifax police officer stops alleged armed assault

Halifax Regional Police say an off-duty officer halted a physical assault between two people on Thursday.
Police say that at 2:54 p.m., the officer saw a fight between two adult men in the 2000 block of Gottingen Street.
A 26-year-old man allegedly forced a 58-year-old man to the ground before producing a knife and attacking him with it.
The off-duty officer immediately intervened and subdued the 26-year-old.
The 58-year-old received non-life-threatening injuries and was check by paramedics.
Halifax police say they have learned the incident was not random and that both males were known to each other.
The 26-year-old remains in police custody and will appear in court on charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
