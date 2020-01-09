Off-duty Halifax police officer stops alleged armed assault

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police say an off-duty officer halted a physical assault between two people on Thursday.

Police say that at 2:54 p.m., the officer saw a fight between two adult men in the 2000 block of Gottingen Street.

A 26-year-old man allegedly forced a 58-year-old man to the ground before producing a knife and attacking him with it.

The off-duty officer immediately intervened and subdued the 26-year-old.

The 58-year-old received non-life-threatening injuries and was check by paramedics.

Halifax police say they have learned the incident was not random and that both males were known to each other.

The 26-year-old remains in police custody and will appear in court on charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

