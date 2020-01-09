Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Off-duty Halifax police officer stops alleged armed assault

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted January 9, 2020 5:33 pm
Halifax Regional Police have arrested a 26-year-old man on multiple charges.
Halifax Regional Police have arrested a 26-year-old man on multiple charges. Alexander Quon/Global News

Halifax Regional Police say an off-duty officer halted a physical assault between two people on Thursday.

Police say that at 2:54 p.m., the officer saw a fight between two adult men in the 2000 block of Gottingen Street.

A 26-year-old man allegedly forced a 58-year-old man to the ground before producing a knife and attacking him with it.

READ MORE: Police looking for driver of truck involved in collision on MacKay Bridge

The off-duty officer immediately intervened and subdued the 26-year-old.

The 58-year-old received non-life-threatening injuries and was check by paramedics.

SUV strikes traffic light pole near Hunter St. bridge in Peterborough
SUV strikes traffic light pole near Hunter St. bridge in Peterborough

Halifax police say they have learned the incident was not random and that both males were known to each other.

The 26-year-old remains in police custody and will appear in court on charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova ScotiaHalifaxAssaultHalifax Regional Policehalifax policeHalifax crimeoff-duty police officer
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.