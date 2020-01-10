Ontario man charged with murder in North Dakota man’s death

Send this page to someone via email

Police in North Dakota say an Ontario man has been charged with murder and arson in connection with the death of a man in Bismarck.

The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department say Earl Roy Howard of Belwood, Ont., was arrested by U.S. border patrol at the crossing from Port Huron to Sarnia on Jan. 9.

A warrant had been issued for his arrest following the death of 42-year-old Chad Entzel.

Police say Entzel died from a gunshot wound, but his body was found by firefighters responding to a fire at his home on Jan. 2.

Howard has been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, arson, conspiracy to commit arson and conspiracy to tamper evidence.

The victim’s wife, Nikki Entzel, was arrested on Jan. 7 and charged with conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit arson and conspiracy to tamper with evidence.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they are not looking for any other suspects in the investigation.

Belwood is a community in Wellington County, located about 30 kilometres northeast of Guelph.

READ MORE: Iran plane crash victim from University of Waterloo was home to see her mother

Ontario Provincial Police say they were contacted by the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department.

OPP are asking anyone information about Howard or the murder investigation to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department at 701-222-6651.