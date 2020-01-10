Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Ontario man charged with murder in North Dakota man’s death

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 10, 2020 11:18 am
Police in North Dakota say 41-year-old Earl Roy Howard of Belwood, Ont., has been arrested in connection with the death of a man in Bismarck.
Police in North Dakota say 41-year-old Earl Roy Howard of Belwood, Ont., has been arrested in connection with the death of a man in Bismarck. Supplied

Police in North Dakota say an Ontario man has been charged with murder and arson in connection with the death of a man in Bismarck.

The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department say Earl Roy Howard of Belwood, Ont., was arrested by U.S. border patrol at the crossing from Port Huron to Sarnia on Jan. 9.

READ MORE: University of Guelph alleges fired track coach Dave Scott-Thomas ‘lied repeatedly’ 

A warrant had been issued for his arrest following the death of 42-year-old Chad Entzel.

Police say Entzel died from a gunshot wound, but his body was found by firefighters responding to a fire at his home on Jan. 2.

Howard has been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, arson, conspiracy to commit arson and conspiracy to tamper evidence.

The victim’s wife, Nikki Entzel, was arrested on Jan. 7 and charged with conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit arson and conspiracy to tamper with evidence.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they are not looking for any other suspects in the investigation.

Belwood is a community in Wellington County, located about 30 kilometres northeast of Guelph.

READ MORE: Iran plane crash victim from University of Waterloo was home to see her mother

Ontario Provincial Police say they were contacted by the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department.

OPP are asking anyone information about Howard or the murder investigation to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department at 701-222-6651.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPMurderOntario Provincial PoliceGuelphArsonBismarck murderBurleigh County SheriffChad EntzelChad Entzel murderEarl HowardNikki EntzelNorth Dakota murderOntario man murder
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.