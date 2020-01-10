Halifax-area Iranian community holds vigil for plane crash victims

Send this page to someone via email

The Iranian community in Halifax held a vigil Thursday night in honour of the victims of the plane crash near Tehran, Iran that killed 63 Canadians.

Community members packed into the Al-Rasoul Islamic Society in Bedford for a vigil, offering a chance for people to come together and show their support.

“If you look at the list of passengers, you see all are intellectuals, professionals, PhD students, faculty members, doctors, dentists,” said Ali Nafarieh, president of the Iranian Culture Society of Nova Scotia.

“This is for sure disaster for Iranian community and for sure disaster for Canada.” Tweet This

Among the 176 people killed in the crash were Masoumeh Ghavi, an engineering student at Dalhousie University, and her sister, Mandieh Ghavi; Dr. Sharieh Faghihi, a dentist who worked in Halifax for several years; and Maryam Malek and Fatemeh Mahmoodi, who were attending St. Mary’s University as masters of financial management students.

Those who knew the victims personally say they’re still in shock.

“I couldn’t believe it when I heard she was on the plane,” said Mino Mirzaei, a friend of Masoumeh. “I just thought, ‘Oh, she’s going to come back. She’s not on the plane.’”

A number of politicians attended the vigil, including Premier Stephen McNeil. But the majority of people there were members of the Iranian community.

“These people, they are so dear and close to us, and it is really heartbreaking for the community,” said vigil organizer Hossein Mousavi.

The community suffered another shock on Thursday after learning the Canadian government has intelligence suggesting the plane was shot down by an Iranian missile, possibly by mistake.

“I keep hoping it really is an accident, but even the kind of accident they’re saying it is, it’s not. It’s something they should have been extra careful with,” said Mirzaei.

While many are calling on all governments to work together to find out what happened, that answer won’t bring back their loved ones.

“Unfortunately we lost many, many beautiful souls,” said Nafarieh. “Many.”