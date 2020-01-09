Memorial services planned for Nova Scotians killed in Iran plane crash

Send this page to someone via email

Two memorial services have been planned by members of the Iranian community in Halifax for the five victims with ties to Nova Scotia who were killed in a plane crash near Iran’s capital, Tehran, early Wednesday morning.

Among the 176 people killed were Masoumeh Ghavi, an engineering student at Dalhousie University, and her sister, Mandieh Ghavi; Dr. Sharieh Faghihi, a dentist who has worked in Halifax for several years; and Maryam Malek and Fatemeh Mahmoodi, who were attending St. Mary’s University as masters of financial management students.

Right: Mandieh Ghavi and left: Masoumeh Ghavi. Instagram

The first memorial service will be taking place on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Al Rasoul Islamic Society.

“All community members and friends are respectfully requested to attend,” the society said in a written statement.

The second service is planned by the Dalhousie Iranian Students Society and is taking place on Saturday from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Dalhousie University Club.

Maryam Malek

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic crash…that took away our beautiful Masoumeh and many other brilliant minds. We will be gathering…to say goodbye to our bright student brothers and sisters who never made it back to Canada and share the heartache of their families,” the society wrote on Facebook.

“Our Iranian student community is thankful to all of the members of the Dalhousie University and Nova Scotian communities for their messages and we hope that you can join us with your continued support.”

