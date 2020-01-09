Danielle Staub says she’s ‘never returning’ to ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’

Send this page to someone via email

Danielle Staub is done with The Real Housewives of New Jersey for good.

She revealed that she will not be appearing on the hit reality series news during her appearance on What What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday.

“I will be never returning as a Housewife again with the Jersey girls,” Staub said.

She continued: “I have, over the past 12 years and 10 seasons, been a part of this whole franchise and I’ve been very happy to rally and stand on a platform and be here with all of you. But it is time for me to leave and do something that I want to do that makes my heart happy every day.”

Host Cohen seemed shocked. “You heard it here first. This is entirely your move, I just want to point that out,” he said. “I didn’t expect you to say the word never, I’ve got to digest this during the commercial break.”

Staub revealed that she’s going to start her own cooking channel.

“Cooking is therapy to me so I’m basically calling it Cooking Therapy and I find my peace in the kitchen,” Staub shared.

Staub began her journey as an original cast member for The Real Housewives of New Jersey in 2009 and she was the reasoning behind Teresa Giudice’s iconic table flip during Season 1.

Staub caused a lot of drama during Season 2 of the show as well and decided to not return to the franchise for Season 3.

She returned to The Real Housewives of New Jersey in Season 8 as a friend of the housewives and she’s been included in the past 2 seasons.

During Season 10, which is currently airing, Staub has caused a lot of turbulence.

She got into a heated argument with cast member Margaret Josephs after she threw a glass of water on Staub.

Staub reacted by pulling Josephs to the ground by her ponytail during the shopping trip Giudice had planned for the ladies.

She also dumped the contents of Josephs’ purse into a lit candle.

Many Real Housewives of New Jersey fans took to Twitter after Staub revealed she wouldn’t be returning.

Say what you will but you can’t deny she ALWAYS looks AMAZING. Thank you @daniellestaub for some epic seasons of #RHONJ. #WWHL pic.twitter.com/pcBQ7s4RMs — HOUSEWIVES FANATIC (@hwivesfanatic) January 9, 2020

Good riddance Danielle Staub. Please never come back so glad your gone. The fact that you think what you did to Margaret is nothing like what was done to you by Ashley just shows your not right in the head. #WWHL #rhonj — Nichole Westley (@sweetproses) January 9, 2020

we love a Danielle Staub Is Crazy montage #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/PQ6tiO0ncc — bravo by betches (@bravobybetches) January 9, 2020

I'll ONLY watch #RHONJ for Teresa! Bravo better be in SEARCH of a housewife who is messy and dramatic as hell! Danielle Staub is irreplaceable, and if the cast is the same next season, there needs to be someone with spice to rattle them! Btw: FIRE JACKIE & MELISSA ! — LIVING! (@HeAboutMadge) January 9, 2020

Thank you @daniellestaub, F I N A L L Y! Not a minute too late, and fingers crossed for that "never" to be true. #RHONJ https://t.co/JWtJ1OL9D8 — Miss.Riise (@MissRiise) January 9, 2020

Some great news on @BravoTV no more Beverly @daniellestaub — Katherine Michelle (@kattyncrog) January 9, 2020

Even @Andy is sad to see @daniellestaub go , she is truly a legend! Some one do a montage of her greatest moments #BravoTV #WWHL — almosteverythingbravo (@everthingbravo) January 9, 2020

I’m so mad @daniellestaub is leaving #RHONJ … she’s brought more in a friend role for the past 3 seasons than Melissa has EVER brought to the table .. a damn SHAME pic.twitter.com/TyiIXNWR08 — Real Housewife Polls (@RHOPolls) January 9, 2020

The current #RHONJ cast is strong. BUT what makes them strong enough to intrigue me week to week is Danielle Staub. I’m being 100% honest I look forward to her scenes the most. Always have. Always will. Don’t like it? Your problem, not mine. And no, I’m not Danielle. — RHONJ (@BravoIsLife) January 9, 2020

#RHONJ Danielle Staub vows NEVER to appear on Real Housewives of New Jersey again. It’s a huge loss for the franchise. pic.twitter.com/lgAu2qI8yf — Team Faux Reality (@FauxRealityM) January 9, 2020

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Slice.