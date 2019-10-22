Joe Giudice speaks out for first time after leaving ICE custody

The husband of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is reflecting on the decisions that sent him to federal prison, saying: “You just got to look forward and never look back.”

Joe Giudice, who is in Italy right now, was previously serving a 41-month sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud in the U.S. and was set to be released in March 2019.

However, Giudice is now awaiting a decision in his deportation case after he was taken into U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody. Giudice was brought from Italy to the United States by his parents when he was one year old but never became a U.S. citizen.

“Life, it’s always better to look through the windshield and not through the rearview mirror,” he told Bravo’s The Daily Dish. “It’s a much bigger picture when you’re looking through the windshield. But at the end of the day, people make mistakes. Nobody’s perfect.

“I’ve learned a valuable lesson from all this and I know my family is the most important thing to me, but it’s better that I’m out here than in there,” he said, referring to being in Italy and not in prison.

“I just want to let you know that I love you and I’m always here for you. You know that,” he said to his family at the end of the video.

Giudice was released from prison in March, and ICE dismissed the appeal by his lawyers to remain in the country following his conviction and 48-month sentence for tax fraud, accord to his legal team.

“The Board of Immigration Appeals dismissed Giuseppe Giudice’s case appeal on April 11, 2019,” said a spokesman for the Department of Justice’s Executive Office for Immigration Review. “In dismissing the case, the BIA affirmed the immigration judge’s decision of removal dated Oct. 10, 2018.”

Giudice’s team filed a petition on April 17 for a federal court to review the decision. The petition was denied, and Giudice was deported to Italy.

On Oct. 21, Teresa tweeted that she will be sitting down for an interview with Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen and her husband.

“Joe and I will be sitting down with @Andy to discuss everything that has been happening with us and our family the past few months. Tune in to a special The Real Housewives of New Jersey Special Event: Joe and Teresa Unlocked airing Sunday at 8PM on @bravotv #RHONJ,” she tweeted.

