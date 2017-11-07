Teresa Giudice says ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Season 8 ‘one of the best seasons yet’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) returned with its eighth season this October and the women are faced with trials and tribulations that test their close-knit friendships.

Season 8 reunites RHONJ alum Teresa Guidice and Danielle Staub, who left the show after its second season in 2010.

Giudice and Staub both took part in one of the show’s most iconic moment: Giudice flipping a table while arguing with Staub during the Season 1 finale.

Giudice and Staub have put their differences aside in Season 8 but that doesn’t mean Giudice isn’t still flipping furniture. In the trailer for the new season, Giudice gets frustrated at Kim “Kim D” DePaola, after DePaola spreads rumours that Giudice has been unfaithful while her husband Joe continues to serve his 41-month prison sentence.

Global News spoke to Giudice about the new season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, the table flip from Season 1 and her second memoir, Standing Strong.

Global News: What can we expect from this season of Real Housewives of New Jersey?

Teresa Giudice: I think it’s going to be one of the best seasons yet. You have five powerful women that empower each other but they do have opinions. You know, when you do get five women together there’s a little bit of drama but we do come together and I think it’s great. We’re going to take a trip soon to Milan so you will see that play out. I can’t wait for everyone to see this season.

Global News: I’m really excited to watch it. I’ve been a big fan since Season 1 so I’ve been watching your whole journey. Did you ever think back in Season 1 that you would be on this show for eight seasons?

Giudice: No, I didn’t even know what I was getting myself into (laughs).

Global News: Will there be the same type of drama this season as in previous seasons?

Giudice: Well, I would say different because in previous seasons it was about family and stuff. And I wasn’t a fan of that, I’m not about that. You know?

Global News: Yes, of course.

Giudice: You’re supposed to stick with your family, not go against them. So I just love this season because even though Melissa [Gorga] is my sister-in-law I’m never going to go to that dark place with family again. That was just not good on both our behalfs. I love the dynamics of all five of us together on the show.

Global News: Now that Danielle [Staub] is back this season can we expect to see anything similar to the Season 1 table flip or has the dynamic between you two changed?

Giudice: Well, I never really got the chance to get to know her before because there was always people in her ear and then there was people in my ear. So this season you’ll see how it plays out of us getting to know each other. So it’s good between us but there’s definitely something like the table flip with me and someone else.

Global News: Will there be any big surprises this season?

Giudice: I’d say that’s one of the big surprises. There is going to be other surprises but you’ll see. I can’t say but there is definitely going to be a few surprises and that’s why I can’t wait for everyone to see it.

Global News: How have you changed since your experience in prison? Do you think you’ve changed the way you act on camera or do you think it’s still the same type of Teresa we all have been following in previous seasons?

Giudice: No, I’m still the same Teresa but with age I have grown. Like a fine wine, you get better with age. I have bettered myself and you know, listen, when somebody pisses you off … it depends what it is. Sometimes you’re going to react, sometimes you’re not. It depends on how they get you. We’re all human, we’re not perfect. I wouldn’t change who I am but I have gotten a little softer. I don’t let as many things bother me as I used to.

Global News: How would you describe the show to viewers who have never watched it before?

Giudice: You need to watch it. I think once they watch it they are going to get hooked and they will love it. I’m telling you, once they start watching it they will be hooked in.

Global News: It’s binge-worthy, you cannot stop watching.

Giudice: That’s what I hear, if you want to start watching it from the beginning that’s great too. But otherwise, I’d just watch this season and I guarantee if you watch this season you are going to want to watch all of the other seasons.

Global News: For sure! I watched a clip from this season and it shows you getting into a pool to learn how to swim. Did you actually not know how to swim before you got into the pool?

Giudice: Well, I know how to swim but at my own pace. If I’m thrown in 20 feet of water, I panic and I know I’ll drown, I just know I will. I have to get over that panic thing.

Global News: I think anyone would panic in that situation (laughs).

Giudice: Yeah but If you know how to swim … I got asked to do that diving show and I wouldn’t do it because I’m like, ‘I know I’ll drown.’

Global News: I’m sure they wouldn’t let you do that.

Giudice: (Laughing) Yeah, I know. If I can’t touch with my feet, I start panicking so I have to get over that.

Global News: How does you second memoir, Standing Strong, differ from your first memoir, Turning the Tables?

Guidice: I really open up with Standing Strong and everyone that has read it is like, ‘oh my God, it’s amazing.’ After my mom passed away, I got really angry and a lot of feelings came out towards Joe [my husband] and I open up in the book about that. Writing the book was really therapeutic for me and now I can move on from there.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8 premiere Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Slice.

Watch the trailer for The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8 in the video above.

[This interview has been edited and condensed.]