Health

3 more flu-related deaths in Edmonton zone, Alberta confirmed cases double: AHS

By Adam Toy 770 CHQR
Posted January 9, 2020 2:22 pm
The influenza vaccine is administered at the East Edmonton Health Centre on Oct. 28, 2019.
The influenza vaccine is administered at the East Edmonton Health Centre on Oct. 28, 2019.

Nine Albertans have died with lab-confirmed influenza, according to Alberta Health Services’ weekly report released Thursday.

That marks an increase of three in the Edmonton zone to six between Dec. 14, 2019 and Jan. 4, 2020. The north, south and Calgary zones remain at one death in each zone.

The latest report released on Jan. 9 includes data from Aug. 25, 2019, to Jan. 4, 2020.

READ MORE: Number of flu-related deaths in Alberta this season jumps to 6: AHS

The number of lab-confirmed cases of Influenza A more than doubled from Dec. 14, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020 from 595 to 1,307. The lab-confirmed cases of Influenza B in Alberta increased at a higher rate in the same time period, from 733 to 1,691.

More cases of influenza B diagnosed, putting kids at risk
More cases of influenza B diagnosed, putting kids at risk

Confirmed influenza hospitalizations increased to 461 from 241 in the three-week period.

Story continues below advertisement

To date, 1,287,397 Albertans have received a flu vaccine.

READ MORE: 3 flu deaths in Alberta so far this season: AHS

Between August 2018 and March 2019, just more than 1.3 million Albertans received a vaccine, according to AHS. In the same reporting period, 30 people died with influenza in the province and there were 5,939 confirmed cases of Influenza A and 143 of Influenza B.

–with files from Emily Mertz

