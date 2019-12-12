3 flu deaths in Alberta so far this season: AHS

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health Services (AHS) says the province had recorded its first flu-related deaths of the season.

AHS released its latest report on the province’s 2019-20 influenza statistics on Thursday. The data showed one flu-related death in the Calgary zone, one in Edmonton and one in the north zone.

AHS doesn’t provide any details on the deaths (other than where they occurred) due to privacy concerns.

So far this season, there have been over 400 lab-confirmed cases of influenza A, over 450 lab-confirmed cases of influenza B, and 181 Albertans admitted to hospital with lab-confirmed influenza.

Over one-million Albertans have received flu shots, according to AHS.

Alberta clinics and pharmacies offer a four-strain influenza vaccine, which is produced by two manufacturers, to Albertans as young as six months.

AHS said there were 7,698 confirmed cases of influenza in Alberta last year, resulting in 52 deaths. Those numbers were lower than in 2017-18 when there were 9,609 cases and 92 deaths.

With files from Adam MacVicar