Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

3 flu deaths in Alberta so far this season: AHS

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted December 12, 2019 2:38 pm
Updated December 12, 2019 2:44 pm
AHS continues to urge citizens to get flu shot after 1st numbers released
Nov. 8: Alberta Health Services continues to urge citizens to get their flu shots as new numbers show over 100 confirmed cases in the province. Lisa MacGregor reports.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) says the province had recorded its first flu-related deaths of the season.

AHS released its latest report on the province’s 2019-20 influenza statistics on Thursday. The data showed one flu-related death in the Calgary zone, one in Edmonton and one in the north zone.

AHS doesn’t provide any details on the deaths (other than where they occurred) due to privacy concerns.

READ MORE: Alberta prepares for flu season despite delays in vaccine shipments

So far this season, there have been over 400 lab-confirmed cases of influenza A, over 450 lab-confirmed cases of influenza B, and 181 Albertans admitted to hospital with lab-confirmed influenza.

Over one-million Albertans have received flu shots, according to AHS.

READ MORE: More than 700,000 Albertans immunized for flu this season

Alberta clinics and pharmacies offer a four-strain influenza vaccine, which is produced by two manufacturers, to Albertans as young as six months.

Story continues below advertisement

AHS said there were 7,698 confirmed cases of influenza in Alberta last year, resulting in 52 deaths. Those numbers were lower than in 2017-18 when there were 9,609 cases and 92 deaths.

With files from Adam MacVicar

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta Health ServicesAHSFluFlu ShotsAlberta fluFlu deathsAlberta flu deathsAlberta flu shotAlberta Flu NumbersFlu Numbers
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.