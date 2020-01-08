Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Newmarket, Ont. man sentenced to 6 years in prison for 2018 crash that killed 5-year-old

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 8, 2020 6:03 pm
At the time of the incident, police say they were called to the area of Davis Drive west of Keele Street for the multi-vehicle crash that involved nine people.
At the time of the incident, police say they were called to the area of Davis Drive west of Keele Street for the multi-vehicle crash that involved nine people. Global News File

A 24-year-old Newmarket man has been sentenced to six years in prison, after pleading guilty to several impaired-related criminal driving offences in connection with a 2018 crash that killed a five-year-old girl in King Township, Ont.

On Tuesday, Kamau Davis-Locke was handed a six-year prison sentence and a 10-year driving prohibition by Justice Tetley in a Newmarket courtroom, York Regional Police say.

In September, Davis-Locke pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death and two counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm.

Story continues below advertisement

The collision took place during the morning of Aug. 4, 2018. At the time of the incident, police say they were called to the area of Davis Drive west of Keele Street for the multi-vehicle crash that involved nine people.

After officers arrived at the scene, they determined that a silver Volvo with two occupants inside collided with a grey Ford Taurus with one occupant.

READ MORE: Man, 23, charged with impaired driving in Newmarket crash that left 5-year-old girl dead

The Volvo then struck a grey Chevrolet Cobalt, carrying one occupant, before it collided head-on with a black Honda Civic with a family of five.

The driver of the Honda Civic, a 32 year-old Scarborough man, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say, while a passenger, a 30-year-old Scarborough woman, was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The couple’s three children — ages 11, three and five — were also transported to the hospital. The 11-year-old and three-year-old boys had non-life-threatening injuries, while the five-year-old girl had life-threatening injuries, police say.

Impaired driving charges laid in fatal August long weekend crash
Impaired driving charges laid in fatal August long weekend crash

At the time of the crash, the victim’s family identified the five-year-old girl as Lux Peyton Gomez.

Lux Peyton Gomez was killed in the August 2018 crash.
Lux Peyton Gomez was killed in the August 2018 crash. Global News

Gomez died in the hospital as a result of her injuries five days after the crash, on Aug. 9, 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: 84-year-old pedestrian dies following collision in Newmarket, police say

Investigators with the York Regional Police Major Collision Investigation Unit determined that alcohol was a contributing factor to the collision.

On Dec. 10, 2018, Davis-Locke was charged with a variety of impaired-related criminal offences, police add.

— With files from Jessica Patton and Ryan Rocca

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
York Regional PolicenewmarketImpaired Driving Causing DeathKamau Davis-LockeKing crash impaired drivingKing Township fatal 2018 crashKing Township fatal 2018 crash 5-year-oldKing Township fatal crashKing Township newsLux Peyton Gomez
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.