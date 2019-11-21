Menu

84-year-old pedestrian dies following collision in Newmarket, police say

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 21, 2019 2:51 pm
Officers say the 84-year-old pedestrian was crossing Leslie Street when he was hit by the Kia, which was driving south. .
Officers say the 84-year-old pedestrian was crossing Leslie Street when he was hit by the Kia, which was driving south. . Nick Westoll / File / Global News

An 84-year-old man has died after he was hit by a Kia Optima in Newmarket on Wednesday evening, York Regional Police say.

At about 5:40 p.m., police say they came across a crash on Leslie Street near Wayne Drive.

Officers say the 84-year-old pedestrian was crossing Leslie Street when he was hit by the Kia, which was driving south.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police add.

READ MORE: Man charged after vehicle crashes into cars, light poles, traffic sign in Richmond Hill, police say

The driver of the Kia, a 32-year-old man from Mississauga, remained at the scene, police say. According to officers, he wasn’t physically injured.

Officers are asking witnesses and people with dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police’s major collision investigation unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7704, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

The investigation is ongoing.

